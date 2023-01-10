Read full article on original website
BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand has rescinded an entry policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday, citing sufficient immunisation levels in China and globally.
Earlier this week, Thailand announced that starting Monday, Jan. 9, it would be reimplementing some of its pandemic-related travel restrictions on inbound international visitors — a full three months after the country ended its nationwide COVID-19 Emergency Decree and, with it, all remaining COVID travel rules. Presumably in response...
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
Health officials in Thailand have been forced to perform an embarrassing backflip on new pandemic border rules that effectively reintroduced a vaccine mandate on most foreign visitors. The u-turn came less than 24 hours after the new rules were supposed to have come into effect. On Monday, Thailand’s Deputy Prime...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data.
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
A Hong Kong-based bank is offering customers an express reservation for a Pfizer shot after cross-border restrictions with mainland China were lifted.
Opinion: Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia was seen as a message to the US, but it's a mistake to think China has the same ambitions in the Middle East.
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Chinese shipping giant Cosco has stopped sending its tankers to load cargoes of Espo crude oil from the Kozmino terminal in Far East Russia since the G7 price cap on Russian crude took effect on Dec. 5. December was the second month of the controversial 2 million b/d cut in...
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany would be forced to cut ties with China in the way it has with Russia should China attack Taiwan, the leader of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) told the weekly Die Zeit in comments published on Wednesday.
Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and despair are flocking to government offices hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. At the main migration office in Port-au-Prince, the crowd is so big that security officers keep the metal...
Flying in first class can change the way you travel. From Air France to Cathay Pacific, here are six of the best first-class seats you can book using travel rewards.
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
Japan has lodged a protest with Beijing over its decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Japanese citizens in retaliation for Covid testing requirements for travellers from China. Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno characterised the move as an act of revenge rather than a public health measure and requested...
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
