Reuters

Thailand U-turns on COVID vaccination rule for visitors

BANGKOK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Thailand has rescinded an entry policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday, citing sufficient immunisation levels in China and globally.
Houston Chronicle

What’s the Deal with Thailand’s Entry Rules?

Earlier this week, Thailand announced that starting Monday, Jan. 9, it would be reimplementing some of its pandemic-related travel restrictions on inbound international visitors — a full three months after the country ended its nationwide COVID-19 Emergency Decree and, with it, all remaining COVID travel rules. Presumably in response...
US News and World Report

China Set for Historic Demographic Turn, Accelerated by COVID Traumas

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Living under China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its "zero COVID" regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the balance tilted to...
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
energyintel.com

Chinese Tankers Stop Loading Russian Espo Crude

Chinese shipping giant Cosco has stopped sending its tankers to load cargoes of Espo crude oil from the Kozmino terminal in Far East Russia since the G7 price cap on Russian crude took effect on Dec. 5. December was the second month of the controversial 2 million b/d cut in...
kalkinemedia.com

Haitians flock for passports to reach US under new program

Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and despair are flocking to government offices hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. At the main migration office in Port-au-Prince, the crowd is so big that security officers keep the metal...
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
The Independent

Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests

The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...

