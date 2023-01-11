Read full article on original website
Belgrade man hurt in crash north of Belgrade Friday morning
(Belgrade, MN) -- A minivan-semi crash Friday morning (Fri) north of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The State Patrol says at 10:41 a.m., the Pontiac Montana mini-van driven by 59-year-old David Stadther of Belgrade was northbound on Highway 71 when a semi driven by a woman from eastern Ontario turned into the lane at the intersection with County Road 32. Stadther had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital.
Weylin Myrom
Weylin Lee Myrom, age 48, of Willmar and formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 10, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, at the Church of the Nazarene in Willmar. A private interment will be at the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Movie about white-Dakota relations in New London Saturday
A movie dealing with whites making reparations with Native Americans is having a free showing at The Little Theatre in New London Saturday. Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson has been trying to get the name of the park changed because of how Henry Sibley treated The Dakota after the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, and she says the movie Saturday is along that theme...
Work begins on 2023 Spicer Winterfest Ice Castle
(Spicer MN-) Spicer Winterfest is coming, and The Wee Kut Ice Company of New London is going to start building the 2023 Winterfest Ice Castle this weekend. Mike Lint of Wee Kut says they plan to begin the ice cutting and castle construction Friday afternoon at Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake...
Olivia City Administrator Tesa Tomaschett offered Swift County Administrator post
(Benson MN-) Swift County has offered the post of County Administrator to Tesa Tomaschett. Current Swift County Administrator Kelsey Baker will be leaving February 10th to become the new Kandiyohi County Administrator, replacing the retiring Larry Kleindl. Tesa Tomaschett is currently the Olivia City Administrator. Tomaschett had been Olivia's Finance Director, but became administrator after Dan Coughlin stepped down this past August. The City of Olivia has begun looking for a replacement, and they are also looking for interim administrator candidates.
4 hurt in 3 local crashes Wednesday
(Granite Falls MN-) Icy roads yesterday morning caused several crashes in the area. The state patrol says:. At 9:11 a.m. a pickup and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 23 and Chippewa County Road 8, east of Granite Falls. The car collided with the pickup as it was turning onto County Road 38, and the driver of the car, 67-year-old Manuel Cardiel of Cottonwood was taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SUV-semi collision in New London sends man to the hospital
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt last night when his SUV and a semi collided near New London. The state patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 40. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was northbound on County Road 40 and collided with a semi that was traveling northbound on 23. Burke was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn't hurt.
Fire destroys chicken barn near Holdingford
(Holdingford MN-) An empty chicken barn was destroyed by fire near Holdingford Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the barn was located on 85th Avenue in Brockway Township, and at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, the owner, 62-year-old Debra Funk of Rice called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the west end of the building. It took fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon and Holdingford more than 3 hours to battle the blaze. The 350 foot long barn had not contained chickens for several years but was used to store equipment and miscellaneous items.
Judith Hillenbrand
Judith Hillenbrand, 83, of Willmar, died Thursday, January 12, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. He funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, at First Reformed Church in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
June Geselius
June M. Geselius, age 81, of Willmar, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, January 11, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. Interment will be at Karmel Covenant Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Construction continues on Spicer Ice Castle
(Spicer MN-) Construction continues this weekend for the 2023 Spicer Winterfest Ice Caste. Mike Lint with Wee Kut Ice Company of New London says he can't reveal the design for this year's structure, but says it was designed by Jeff Travis, who does a good job making a simple structure that is easy to build over a 3-day weekend...
Elgene Mahn
Elgene W. Mahn, age 67, of Atwater, passed away Wednesday, January 11, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, at St. John Lutheran Church. Interment will be later at the North Kingston Cemetery near Kingston. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home in Atwater and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
NL-S girls topple Howard Lake W-W
The New London-Spicer Wildcats girls topped the Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted Lakers by a final score of 90-28 on Friday night. With the win, the 'Cats move to 10-0 on the season. Leading the way for the Lakers was Ivy Fasching who scored 15 points and also scored her 1,000th point...
Medina appealing adult certification in attempted murder case
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar teen is appealing a judge's ruling that he be tried as an adult for attempted murder. 16-year-old Adrian Medina is accused of shooting at a person who allegedly discovered him tampering with his car in southeast Willmar August 27th. This fall it was ruled that Medina can be tried as an adult, and he is now appealing that ruling. Medina faces 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina.
Jaguars boys defeat Wildcats
The BBE Jaguar boys basketball team defeated the NL-S Wildcats by a final score of 72 – 61 Saturday afternoon in New London. Luke Dingmann led the way for the Jaguars with a game high 29 points. Kadin Piper finished with 23 and Luke Illies with 10. Mason Delzer...
Hutchinson wins close one against Willmar Cardinals
The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team traveled to Hutchinson to take on the Tigers and were defeated by a final score of 44-42 on Friday night. Kenedee Salonek led the Cards with 12 points followed by Telilie Lange with 10. Leading all scorers was the Tigers Brynn Beffert with 21 followed by Savannah Schulueter with 14.
BOLD Warriors tame the Cougars
The BOLD Warriors boys basketball team traveled to Cedar Mountain to take on the Cougars Friday night. BOLD quickly scored the first nine points of the game and led all the way to the half with a halftime score of 53-29. The Warriors won by a final score of 88-59.
