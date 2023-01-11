(Willmar MN-) A Willmar teen is appealing a judge's ruling that he be tried as an adult for attempted murder. 16-year-old Adrian Medina is accused of shooting at a person who allegedly discovered him tampering with his car in southeast Willmar August 27th. This fall it was ruled that Medina can be tried as an adult, and he is now appealing that ruling. Medina faces 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina.

