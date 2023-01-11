ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: six, nine) (three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
NEBRASKA STATE
25 prospects to watch as Nebraska builds its 2024 recruiting class

From Ainsworth to Arizona and from Iowa to IMG Academy in Florida, the Nebraska coaching staff has a star-studded list of 2024 prospects it intends to pursue. After the bulk of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class was built in the span of a month, the start of 2024’s open contact period kicks off a long and potentially fruitful recruiting process for the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
Offensive tackle Walter Rouse drops Nebraska, flips to Oklahoma

LINCOLN - The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away - sometimes with the same player in the span of three days. Walter Rouse, the Stanford offensive tackle who committed to Nebraska on Wednesday, flipped to Oklahoma by Saturday. The 6-foot-6, 318-pounder said this week that NU would "shock the world" in 2023. By the weekend, he'd pulled a shocker himself.
LINCOLN, NE
In program with rich history, Nebraska wrestler Labriola eyes a Husker first

The Nebraska wrestling room is filled with historical reminders of the program's 100-win club, All-Americans and, of course, national title winners. When Nebraska's 174-pounder Mikey Labriola’s story comes to a close, he may have a category of his own. With four All-American honors under his belt, Labriola could be...
LINCOLN, NE
No. 16 Nebraska rides fast start to down No. 12 Minnesota in wrestling dual

No. 16 Nebraska won four of the first five matches as the Huskers went on to earn a 21-9 win over No. 12 Minnesota Friday night at the Devaney Center. Liam Cronin, ranked No. 10 at 125 pounds, opened the dual on the right foot for the Huskers with an 11-6 win over fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten Patrick McKee. Cronin recorded four takedowns in the final two periods in recording his 10th straight victory.
LINCOLN, NE
Shatel: Warren Academy is allowing Omaha high school players to dream big

Steve Warren is one of my favorite former Huskers because he’s not known as a former Husker. He’s the “Academy” guy. He’s a self-made entrepreneur who created a local empire by riding the unstoppable wave that is youth sports development. He’s a former Nebraska player...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska hosting another SEC transfer this weekend

Nebraska’s push into the transfer portal isn’t over yet. The Huskers are hosting former Georgia tight end Brett Seither this weekend, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. The 6-foot-5, 228-pounder arrives on the heels of winning a national championship with the Bulldogs days ago in Los Angeles. NU...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska guard Moriarty sinks one-handed heave, lands on SportsCenter

Kendall Moriarty’s half-court shot at the end of the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s game against Penn State on Wednesday landed her on ESPN. Her shot capped Nebraska’s 80-51 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the shot leaving Moriarty’s hands with 2.6 seconds left on the clock and going through the basket just after the buzzer. The sophomore guard from Wheaton, Illinois, launched the shot over her right shoulder with one hand to avoid a shot-clock violation and it landed in the hoop — nothing but net.
LINCOLN, NE
Sports betting in Nebraska inches closer as state reports $2.8M in tax revenue from slots in 2022

As revenue from slot machine players continues to roll in, Nebraskans are a small step closer to placing the first legal sports wagers in the state. Tom Sage, executive director of the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission, said the framework of rules for sports betting approved by commissioners in October has cleared review by the Attorney General’s office.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska set to hire Texas administrator Dr. Susan Elza as chief of staff

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is closing in on another significant staff hire with deep roots in the state of Texas. The Huskers are bringing on Dr. Susan Elza as the football program’s chief of staff according to multiple reports. Elza has been the director of athletics for the University Interscholastic League in Texas since 2015, essentially serving as the sports-related head of the organization that presides over the 2,800-plus public high schools in the state.
LINCOLN, NE
Shoulder injury sidelines Juwan Gary for Nebraska's game at Purdue

LINCOLN — Starting Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will miss Friday night's game at No. 1 Purdue with an injured shoulder, NU coach Fred Hoiberg announced Thursday. Gary left the Huskers' 76-50 loss to Illinois in the second half. He's averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season. "We're going...
LINCOLN, NE
Why Nebraska RB coach Barthel ‘wasn’t interested’ in the transfer portal

Running backs coach EJ Barthel has only been at Nebraska for a little over a month, but he’s already more than familiar with the talent in his room. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Barthel rattled off all the attributes he likes about Nebraska’s running backs. Anthony Grant is a “powerful runner” bursting with potential, Ajay Allen is “dynamic,” Rahmir Johnson has “elite speed” and Emmett Johnson is a “high-effort, versatile guy,” while Gabe Ervin Jr. is physically impressive.
LINCOLN, NE
Derrick Walker’s offense crucial as Nebraska basketball faces long odds at Purdue

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a measured, almost monotonous approach to media interviews. So it was notable Thursday afternoon when, in the middle of discussing the impact of forward Juwan Gary’s injury, the Nebraska men’s basketball coach turned to a first-half foul called on center Derrick Walker during NU’s 76-50 loss to Illinois.
LINCOLN, NE
Two people die in plane crash in southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. (AP) — Two men died when their plane crashed in southeast Nebraska, officials said Thursday. Nemaha County Sheriff Brent Lohman said the county received a call about 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a plane that had left Lincoln for the Auburn airport and had not returned to Lincoln as expected.
AUBURN, NE
Omaha student charged with gun possession at high school

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said. The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha...
OMAHA, NE

