allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Harvard Medical School
Why Some Surgeons Are Prescribing Opioids to Patients’ Spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
money.com
Highest Paying Nursing Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. The nursing profession provides many job opportunities across multiple disciplines and specialties, with salaries varying by region, company, and certifications. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for registered nurses is likely to increase by 6% by 2031.
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
When Jamieson Brill answers a crisis call from a Spanish speaker on the newly launched national 988 mental health helpline, he rarely mentions the word suicide, or “suicidio”Brill, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, knows that just discussing the term in some Spanish-speaking cultures is so frowned upon that many callers are too scared to even admit that they’re calling for themselves.“However strong stigma around mental health concerns is in English-speaking cultures, in Spanish-speaking cultures it is triple that,” said Brill, who helps people navigate mental health crises from a tiny brick building tucked away in Hyattsville, Maryland. Brill...
Military.com
New Law Expands VA Program for Veterans to Buy Vehicles Adapted for Their Disabilities
Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Neal Williams has owned several vehicles in the last 25 years that were modified to accommodate his wheelchair and let him drive with hand controls. For his first vehicle, Williams, who is paralyzed as the result of a combat injury in Vietnam, used a one-time...
Bristol Press
TULLY: Looking at dementia from a caregiver's perspective
In my practice, I see families who are caring for loved ones who have dementia. This column will explore the basic phases of dementia, the stresses that caregivers go through and how to lower these stresses. First, here are some basic facts:. People over the age of 65 are the...
More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey
Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry. Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
Military.com
VA to Waive Medical Copays for Native American, Alaskan Native Vets
The Department of Veterans Affairs is following through with a congressional mandate to waive copayments for native American and native Alaskan veterans for most medical appointments. The VA is to publish an interim rule Thursday in the Federal Register announcing its intention to drop copays for veterans with a known...
McKnight's
Skilled nursing deals led record year for seniors housing and care
The number of publicly announced seniors housing and care acquisitions rose to 527 in 2022, and skilled nursing powerhouse pacts sent the average amounts soaring. An economic slowdown is predicted, however, for the first part of this year, which could lead to a rush of sell-offs, an industry watcher explained.
Futurity
Pharmacists connect people with opioid use disorder meds
Research shows that pharmacies can be a safe and accessible treatment starting point for people with opioid use disorder—and keep them better engaged than usual care with a physician. The study in the New England Journal Medicine finds that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor’s offices—can safely and...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care
The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
Study Suggests Alerting Doctors Of A Patient's Overdose Could Reduce Opioid Prescribing
In the U.S., opioid overdoses account for many deaths each day. Luckily, experts have identified an easy tactic that may reduce the opioid prescriptions issued.
DVM 360
Chemotherapy as a general practitioner
Rachel Venable, DVM, MS, DACVIM (Oncology), prepares general practitioners to enter the world of chemotherapy, plus the legality behind USP 800. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. There are veterinary clinics out there that do not have an oncologist located...
