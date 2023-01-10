Schuylkill County commissioners schedule vote on settling their part of Halcovage lawsuit

Montoursville, Pa. – Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners, Scott L. Metzger will seek re-election in the 2023 Spring Primary. Metzger, 60, of Montoursville, is completing his first term as a Lycoming County Commissioner. He has spent 35 years in public service, 32 years at the County Adult Probation Department, including more than a decade as Deputy Chief Adult Probation Director. The past three years, Metzger has served as Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners Board of Directors after being elected in Nov. 2019.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO