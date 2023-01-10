Schuylkill County commissioners schedule vote on settling their part of Halcovage lawsuit

Read full article on original website
Luzerne County ordered to release election video
The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
Lycoming County Commissioner Scott L. Metzger to seek re-election
Montoursville, Pa. – Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners, Scott L. Metzger will seek re-election in the 2023 Spring Primary. Metzger, 60, of Montoursville, is completing his first term as a Lycoming County Commissioner. He has spent 35 years in public service, 32 years at the County Adult Probation Department, including more than a decade as Deputy Chief Adult Probation Director. The past three years, Metzger has served as Chairman of the Lycoming County Commissioners Board of Directors after being elected in Nov. 2019.
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
BIRDSBORO TWP., Pa. – There is a development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI that Montgomery County investigators...
