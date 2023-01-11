Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
NHL
Final Buzzer: Eight is Great
CHICAGO, IL - A bit of history was made tonight. The Kraken went into their final game of a two-week road trip and beat Chicago 8-5. And what a poetic score that was. It matched the total number of wins the Kraken have in this current streak (8, a franchise record) and marked the first time any NHL team has won every game on a road trip of seven games or more. Seattle still remains the only undefeated NHL team in 2023.
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
NHL
Postgame Report | Buffalo rides strong 3rd period to victory in Nashville
NASHVILLE - Don Granato spoke Saturday morning about how the young Sabres seemed to embrace the challenge of playing in raucous road buildings. When the tide seemed to be turning against them in Music City, it was their veteran captain who provided the game-changing spark. Kyle Okposo scored a go-ahead,...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 'Weren't Playing Physical' After 8-5 Loss to Kraken
Chicago fails to extend its winning streak after an 8-5 loss to Seattle. Despite pulling within three goals early in the third period, the Blackhawks were unable to match the pace of the red-hot Seattle Kraken. The Kraken came out of the gates running, going up 6-1 by the end...
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
Flyers Drop Caps, 3-1
Carter Hart made 39 saves - including all 33 shots he faced in the final 40 minutes - to help the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 win over Washington on Saturday at Capital One Arena, giving the Flyers a sweep of a two-game home-and-home set of games with the Caps. Hart picked up both victories over the Caps this week, and Philadelphia has now won seven of its last eight games in what is easily its hottest stretch of the season to date.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
"It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
NSH@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 4-3 victory over the Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game, P.K. Subban was honored with a homecoming celebration. After addressing the crowd, former teammate Carey Price even joined him on the ice for a triple low five that sent the fans in the building and social media platforms everywhere into a frenzy.
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 7:31 of the Second Period
Explanation: After video review confirmed the puck did cross the Buffalo goal line, the Referees informed the Situation Room they had no goal on the ice because of goaltender interference. game recap. Grzelcyk's late goal lifts Bruins past Maple Leafs in Atlantic showdown. Scores with 1:16 left in 3rd for...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - January 14
NEW YORK - The Canadiens held a morning skate at UBS Arena ahead of their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, January 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs against Bruins
Leddy expected back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs when they play the Boston Bruins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN, SN NOW).
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Final Game of Homestand to Senators on Thursday
Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season and Dylan Guenther added a goal and an assist, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators in the final game of their three-game homestand on Thursday. Barrett Hayton also scored, extending his goal streak to three games,...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the latter half of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-7) will visit Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-15-6) at Capital One Arena on Saturday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ STARS
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'. What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
NHL
Hofer, Highmore named to 2023 AHL All-Star Classic
Goaltender Joel Hofer and forward Matthew Highmore have been selected to represent the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate, at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic. Hofer, drafted by the Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed to a two-year contract extension, has...
NHL
Preds Drop 5-3 Decision to Sabres
Josi, Lauzon, Johansen Score for Nashville in Loss. The Nashville Predators, playing their first home game since Jan. 3, dropped a 5-3 decision to the Buffalos Sabres Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuse Saros made 28 saves in goal for the Predators, who moved to 19-17-6 on the season with their...
