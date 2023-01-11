Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February
Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
hstoday.us
FEMA Considers Placing Temporary Housing Units in Special Flood Hazard Areas
After reviewing in-depth analysis and evaluations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognizes Special Flood Hazard Areas may be the only feasible option to place Temporary Housing Units in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. FEMA never places manufactured housing units or travel trailers in a Special Flood Hazard Area as a first option; instead, this is only done after all other practicable options have been exhausted within a community approved for direct housing and with the approval of state and local officials.
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
Bay News 9
Manatee County commissioners discuss possible fate of confederate monument
TAMPA, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners may soon decide whether to restore and reinstall a confederate monument that stood in downtown Bradenton for decades. The monument, which was built in 1924, was taken down and put into storage in 2017. Now some Manatee County commissioners say they want to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models
Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
Business owners fear affordable housing crisis will impact workforce
On Wednesday, people living in Collier County said their community is heading toward a housing crisis, sparking a community forum held by the non-profit, Greater Naples Leadership.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
Cape Coral park will soon become the prime place for pickleball
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral community park will soon turn into a pickleball hotspot. On Wednesday, Cape Coral City Council members approved the builder for the Lake Kennedy Racquetball Center. The 14-acre lot is across the street from SunSplash. The project will feature 16 or more pickleball courts,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually
Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023
It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
FEMA now offering travel trailers in coastal areas hit hard by Ian
"We have a target of trying to get everyone on a certain type of site by the end of February across southwest Florida," FEMA said on Thursday.
Cape Coral Centurylink customers still without internet since Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some SE Cape Coral Centurylink customers still don’t have internet nearly four months after Hurricane Ian. Ana Maria Salcedo said the storm’s winds left cable lines running in between SE 22nd St and SE 22nd Terrace a tangled mess. Salcedo is supposed to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Mucky Duck readies for soft relaunch on Captiva after Hurricane Ian
The Mucky Duck restaurant, a Captiva Island staple and popular sunset-viewing dining destination since 1976, is on the verge of reopening after Hurricane Ian, owner Andreas Bieri said. The soft relaunch is “days away,” he said, not knowing the exact date yet, but there will be a limited menu....
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian
The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
Trailer seen leaking sewage on streets, stinking up Cape Coral neighborhood
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many people in SWFL have been living in trailers since Hurricane Ian. But with that comes the responsibility to safely empty the trailer’s septic tank. In Northwest Cape Coral, one man’s laziness is now stinking up the neighborhood. Stains can still be seen...
Port Charlotte deputy impacting community by offering aid, kindness to homeless
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Charlotte County helped save a couple from themselves. They were homeless and addicted to drugs. However, because of his constant attempts to help them, they finally made it to rehab and started their lives fresh. Deputy Louis Henyezz has been with the...
