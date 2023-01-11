ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Repairs to major Manatee waterline to be complete in February

Repair efforts for a major water pipeline, which have become more extensive than previously anticipated, are expected to be complete in February, according to a Manatee County press release on Friday. The leak has resulted in discolored water for some area residents. The repairs for the 42-inch transmission line, which...
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
FEMA Considers Placing Temporary Housing Units in Special Flood Hazard Areas

After reviewing in-depth analysis and evaluations, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recognizes Special Flood Hazard Areas may be the only feasible option to place Temporary Housing Units in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. FEMA never places manufactured housing units or travel trailers in a Special Flood Hazard Area as a first option; instead, this is only done after all other practicable options have been exhausted within a community approved for direct housing and with the approval of state and local officials.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
New Sawgrass community in Cape Coral to unveil townhome models

Dallas-based developer Centex will host a grand opening first look of Sawgrass, a new Cape Coral townhome community, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21. Sawgrass is planned for 230 townhomes in the Coral Lakes community in northeast Cape Coral with prices starting in the $300,000s. Copyright 2023 Gulfshore...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually

Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
NAPLES, FL
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023

It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
NAPLES, FL
The Mucky Duck readies for soft relaunch on Captiva after Hurricane Ian

The Mucky Duck restaurant, a Captiva Island staple and popular sunset-viewing dining destination since 1976, is on the verge of reopening after Hurricane Ian, owner Andreas Bieri said. The soft relaunch is “days away,” he said, not knowing the exact date yet, but there will be a limited menu....
CAPTIVA, FL
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian

The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
NAPLES, FL
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
