Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Here's Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) is a Strong Growth Stock
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Here's Why BigCommerce Stock Surged This Week
Shares of BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BIGC) were up 19.4% for the week as of 12:45 p.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While many stocks were performing well this week, BigCommerce's outperformance wasn't merely the result of market enthusiasm. Rather, the company scored a big partnership that puts it in a competitive position going forward.
NASDAQ
Should SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/04/1995. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $19.41 billion, making...
NASDAQ
Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Up 40% in 3 Months: More Upside Left?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL has been benefiting from digital initiatives, expanded onboard offerings and fleet expansion efforts. Also, the rise in close-in bookings and better-than-expected load factors have been driving sales improvement over the last few quarters. Shares of Royal Caribbean have surged 40% in the past three months...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a...
NASDAQ
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this company have returned +7.2% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/12/2000. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
NASDAQ
Should SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/13/1998. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $30.20 billion,...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 26.6% Upside in Toast (TOST): Here's What You Should Know
Shares of Toast (TOST) have gained 4.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $19.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $24.75 indicates a potential upside of 26.6%.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Jabil Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
NASDAQ
Why Is Tesla (TSLA) Stock Down 3% Today?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock are down 3% so far today on news that the company is reducing the prices of its electric vehicles (EVs) sold in the U.S. and Europe. Specifically, the company is lowering these prices by as much as 20%. These price cuts are being undertaken to...
NASDAQ
Is Pinduoduo (PDD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Healthcare Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 1/15/2023
The following are the top rated Healthcare stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins. MERCK KGAA (ADR) (MKKGY) is a large-cap growth...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/19/2006. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) was launched on 10/20/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $46.40 billion, making...
NASDAQ
5 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2023
Sometimes, small, under-the-radar stocks are the ones to deliver explosive gains. That's because they often have a very low market value -- and a bit of good news easily sends them soaring. But these days, even some top stocks hold potential to skyrocket. Many well-known companies saw their share prices sink last year as the economy weakened.
NASDAQ
Lululemon Stock: Should Investors Buy on the Dip?
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock just took another leg(ging) down during the second week of 2023. Since the start of 2022 just over a year ago -- what I'll loosely call the start of the current bear market -- shares have lost just over 20% of their value. The most recent reason for the market's pessimism toward Lululemon?
NASDAQ
Ericsson (ERIC) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Ericsson (ERIC) shares ended the last trading session 5.5% higher at $6.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8% loss over the past four weeks. Ericsson announced that it has earmarked a provision...
Comments / 0