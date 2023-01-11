Gwen Caldwell, age 76 of Ephesus, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1946 in Ephesus, the son of the late Grady Caldwell and Erma Jordan Caldwell. Gwen Caldwell will be remembered by many people in many different...

HEARD COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO