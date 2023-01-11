Read full article on original website
Tyler Lyle Comes to Arts Center January 21
The Center for the Arts welcomes Carrollton native Tyler Lyle for a homecoming concert, January 21 at 7:30 pm. “As we continue to celebrate our twentieth anniversary and focus on Carrollton and Carroll County artists, we are fortunate to have Tyler Lyle perform at our venue,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman.
Gwen Caldwell
Gwen Caldwell, age 76 of Ephesus, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1946 in Ephesus, the son of the late Grady Caldwell and Erma Jordan Caldwell. Gwen Caldwell will be remembered by many people in many different...
