technologynetworks.com
Blood Clot Treatment May Improve With Controlled Delivery of Blood Thinners
Heparin has long been used as a blood thinner, or anticoagulant, for patients with blood clotting disorders or after surgery to prevent complications. But the medication remains difficult to dose correctly, potentially leading to overdosing or underdosing. A team of Penn State researchers combined heparin with a protein fragment, peptide,...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
Healthline
Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
MedicalXpress
How inflammation in COVID-19 alters the smallest vessels in the heart
Severe courses of COVID-19 infection not only impair lung function, but can also cause life-threatening consequences for the heart. The spectrum ranges from acute inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) to chronic restriction of the heart's pumping function. The basic patterns of damage have not yet been completely proven. An...
Healthline
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Options
Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is a rare disorder caused by a mutation in the PIGA gene. This mutation causes defective hematopoietic stem cells, which develop into defective red blood cells. A part of your immune system known as the complement system breaks down the defective red blood cells prematurely. When...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
Thyroid Gland: Facts, function & diseases
The thyroid gland is a small, butterfly-shaped organ in the throat. Here's what you need to know about its function.
Healthline
Relapsing Polychondritis: Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More
Relapsing polychondritis is a rare disease that causes inflammation of your cartilage. It most commonly affects your ears, joints, and nose. Researchers don’t clearly understand why some people develop the rare inflammatory disease known as relapsing polychondritis, but they believe it occurs when your immune cells attack healthy cartilage cells.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis?
Early symptoms of relapsing polychondritis include sudden pain in cartilage, ear swelling, joint inflammation, and eye problems. Although polychondritis is not currently curable, treatment helps reduce symptoms. Relapsing polychondritis is a rare inflammatory disorder that affects the cartilage and connective tissue in the body. Researchers are not clear on the...
Benzinga
Forget About Going To The Dentist While High: Here Is Why ADA Advises Against Dental Checkups When Stoned
This article was originally published in November 2022. A new survey discovered that more than half of dentists (52%) confirmed that their patients are showing up for checkups while high on cannabis or some other drug. Following these results, the American Dental Association (ADA) advised patients to abstain from marijuana prior to dental appointments.
Healthline
Is Multiple Myeloma a Type of Bone Cancer?
Multiple myeloma is sometimes considered a type of bone cancer. It develops in white blood cells called plasma cells that are found in your bone marrow. Multiple myeloma, also shortened to myeloma, develops when plasma cells replicate out of control and crowd out healthy blood cells. Cancerous plasma cells can...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Acute and Chronic Renal Failure?
Renal failure means that your kidneys aren’t working as they should. Acute renal failure is often sudden and usually reversible. Chronic renal failure means that you’ve lost kidney function over time. You want the kidneys to be at their best. They’re responsible for filtering wastes and keeping fluid...
Medical News Today
What to know about soft tissue sarcoma in the shoulder
Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, and blood vessels. It can occur in various places, including the shoulder. soft tissue sarcomas start in the arms or legs, but they can spread to other...
