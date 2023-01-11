Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Vogue
Margot Marks A New Style Direction In Red Hot Valentino
While red has historically been a contentious shade, today, the vibrant colour can add a delightful pop to any ensemble. Red has the capacity to be powerful, playful and seductive, as shown by Margot Robbie, who was seen wearing not one, but two head-to-toe red looks on the same night.
Vogue
Ana De Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Was An Ode To Marilyn
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night – especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
Vogue
Michelle Yeoh On Her Meaningful, Award-Winning Globes Night
It was truly Michelle Yeoh’s night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening. The actor won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once – one of the year’s buzziest films – and her powerful acceptance speech on-stage brought down the house. Yeoh spoke of her long fight to make it in Hollywood as a Malaysian actor, and dedicated her award to “all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”
Vogue
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Vogue
Miley Has A Mic Drop Moment In Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring/summer 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s autumn/winter 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Gucci’s Improvisation-Driven AW23 Men’s Show
For its first show without Alessandro Michele at the helm, Gucci turned to its archives for inspiration. Here, Anders Christian Madsen reports on the five biggest takeaways from the Italian brand’s AW23 menswear show.
Vogue
Emma Chamberlain Takes On French Girl Beauty As The New Face Of Lancôme
At 21, Emma Chamberlain is as “new” Hollywood as they come. For the uninitiated, the digital creator dropped out of her Bay Area high school in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles alone, at 17, to pursue YouTube stardom. She quickly found a 3 million–strong following that propelled her to sign with UTA, take home numerous Streamy Awards (arguably the Oscars of online creation), and become a fixture of Paris Fashion Week. Chamberlain isn’t just on YouTube; many people credit her with creating the ubiquitous editing style that now pervades the platform — quick cuts, text-heavy screens, carefully selected pauses — and that keeps viewers tuned in to the mundanities of her day. The marketing opportunities soon followed, from Chamberlain Coffee, with its Zoomer-
