Toledo boxer Jared Anderson eyeing bout in hometown
TOLEDO, Ohio — If Jared Anderson has it his way, he will be bringing a major boxing card to downtown Toledo this summer. Anderson, a Toledo native, is 13-0 with 13 knockouts in his professional career and has quickly become the talk of boxing in the heavyweight division. Before...
continentalenews.com
Denis Jacob Minch, 1936 – 2023
Denis Jacob Minch, age 86, of Findlay, peacefully passed away January 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. He was born March 8, 1936, in Continental, Ohio to George and Dessa (Zimmerman) Minch. On February 23, 1973, Denis was united in marriage to Marlene (Balister) Minch. Denis was a...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
continentalenews.com
January 2023 Continental Board of Education Meeting
The organizational meeting for the Continental School Board was held at 5:30 p.m. on January 10, 2023 in the. administrative office with the regular monthly meeting following. The meeting was called to order by the “president. pro-tem” Brian Donaldson, who opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-475 near Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash shut down part of I-475 Tuesday morning near Toledo, Ohio. The westbound lanes of I-475 were closed between Exit 16 Talmadge Rd and Exit 14 US-23. The scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
continentalenews.com
Martin “Rick” Lawhorn, 1959 – 2023
CLOVERDALE – Martin “Rick” Lawhorn, 63, of Cloverdale passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:06 a.m. at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1959, in Crestline, to James and Noma (Gilbert) Lawhorn. His father is deceased, and his mother survives in Cloverdale. He married Chris Dearth, who survives in Cloverdale.
continentalenews.com
Eugene Wayne Hasselschwert, 1954 – 2023
Eugene Wayne Hasselschwert age 68, of New Bavaria, died Sunday night, January 8, 2023 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. His Legacy… Eugene was born April 12, 1954 in Delaware to Donald and Dorthy (Font) Hasselschwert. On April 19, 1975 he married Sandra Koenig. He retired in April of 2016 from Whirlpool working in Maintenance. He was a member of the Maumee Valley Sportsman’s Club, Ducks Unlimited and the coon club.
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Developers chosen to redevelop Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two of the oldest buildings in downtown Toledo are one step closer to being reimagined. The Lucas County Land Bank announced Wednesday it has chosen Cincinnati-based The Model Group and Toledo-based ARK Development to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings. The developers are proposing a mix of residential and commercial space for both structures at an estimated cost of $179 million.
miamivalleytoday.com
New local hangout opens in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — A new restaurant has opened in Tipp City. Tipp City Pizza started it’s soft opening on Dec. 30, 2022, with a limited menu. While the restaurant is still running on their soft opening menu, according to General Manager Sam Morgan, they are hoping to be fully open by the end of January.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
Re-Deck: Lima gives seal of approval
LIMA — The Lima City Council resumed the first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Council passed several resolutions to continue to move forward with city improvements. At the City Council Meeting on Dec.19, ordinance 281-22 was placed on second reading. According to the meeting minutes, the...
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
