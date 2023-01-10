ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Woman charged after stealing Eads property from ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she had a quit claim deed filed and notarized of her ex-boyfriend’s property without his knowledge. Police say that Shontiva Pigram, 34, co-owned a property in Eads with her ex-boyfriend. On Dec. 14, he went to the bank to make a payment on the property.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Award in fight against human trafficking to Sheriff’s division

Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco and MSCVP Executive Director Sandy Middleton (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Appropriate for National Human Trafficking Day, a group that has done an extraordinary job to work for the victims of human trafficking was honored for their work. The Pearl-based Center for Violence Prevention has annually presented...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone

A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications. The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl

MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.  On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
MARION, AR
WATN Local Memphis

'They are saving lives' | DeSoto County Sheriff's Department honored for work fighting human trafficking

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department Special Investigations Division (S.I.D.) is being honored for its work combating human trafficking. These investigators are trained to screen, recognize, and act the problem. The Center for Violence Prevention presented the department with its Angel Award Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge

An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Justin Keen announces run for State Representative

He is a homebuilder and small business owner, a former Sheriff’s Department deputy, assistant coach and outdoorsman. Now, Justin Keen of Lewisburg wants to become a state Representative for District 6 in Jackson. Keen, who with his brother owns Keen Construction Co. LLC, has announced his candidacy for the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
TUPELO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Clothing taken in ‘grab-and-go’ shoplifting thefts worth $18,000

Police are looking for a pair of women accused in a pair of “grab and go” style thefts at Tanger Outlets in Southaven. According to police, two African-American women allegedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at the outlet mall, grabbed items and left the store in two separate thefts. The total value of the stolen goods is about $18,000, according to police.
SOUTHAVEN, MS

