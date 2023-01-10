Read full article on original website
Four men sentenced in car break-in spree, shooting ATF agent & MPD officer with AR-15, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were sentenced after a string of violent carjackings, and shooting at police and an ATF agent. On May 7, 2021, the four were spotted on a traffic camera crashing out in one of the stolen vehicles, a red Ford Focus. When officers arrived at...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
actionnews5.com
Woman charged after stealing Eads property from ex-boyfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she had a quit claim deed filed and notarized of her ex-boyfriend’s property without his knowledge. Police say that Shontiva Pigram, 34, co-owned a property in Eads with her ex-boyfriend. On Dec. 14, he went to the bank to make a payment on the property.
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
desotocountynews.com
Award in fight against human trafficking to Sheriff’s division
Photo: DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco and MSCVP Executive Director Sandy Middleton (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Appropriate for National Human Trafficking Day, a group that has done an extraordinary job to work for the victims of human trafficking was honored for their work. The Pearl-based Center for Violence Prevention has annually presented...
Suspects use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal $4K of alcohol, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Glass shards fell onto the sidewalk after a sledgehammer was used to break into a liquor store. On Jan. 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a burglary at Leno’s Liquor Store on Sycamore View. Surveillance footage captured four people exiting a gray/silver Infiniti,...
hottytoddy.com
Fake Bomb Threat at UM Called in Via Phone
A bomb threat early Friday morning at the University of Mississippi was phoned in, according to University Communications. The school issued an alert over its emergency warning system, REBALERT at about 7:30 announcing that the University Police Department was investigating an “unconfirmed” bomb threat on the campus and that police were sweeping buildings.
Woman sentenced to 126 years for killing 8-year-old girl
MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence. On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]
'They are saving lives' | DeSoto County Sheriff's Department honored for work fighting human trafficking
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department Special Investigations Division (S.I.D.) is being honored for its work combating human trafficking. These investigators are trained to screen, recognize, and act the problem. The Center for Violence Prevention presented the department with its Angel Award Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023,...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Man Faces Fourth DUI Charge
An Oxford man was charged with his fourth DUI recently by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. According to a report, deputies made a traffic stop on Jan. 7 in the area of Highway 7 North and County Road 1032. There was a report made of a vehicle that had been involved in a disturbance and that the driver was reportedly intoxicated.
Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
Family Dollar employee suffers head injury in assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after they say four men beat a Family Dollar store employee until he had head trauma. MPD said they responded to a call about a simple assault on the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on January 12. When they arrived, a witness told […]
desotocountynews.com
Justin Keen announces run for State Representative
He is a homebuilder and small business owner, a former Sheriff’s Department deputy, assistant coach and outdoorsman. Now, Justin Keen of Lewisburg wants to become a state Representative for District 6 in Jackson. Keen, who with his brother owns Keen Construction Co. LLC, has announced his candidacy for the...
desotocountynews.com
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy
The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
wtva.com
Tupelo Police: More arrests anticipated after barbershop drug bust
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police expect to make more arrests following a large drug bust at a barbershop. Officers used a search warrant on Jan. 5 at Spectacular Cuts on Tupelo Commons Drive. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers seized more than 10,000 alleged fentanyl pills, more than...
desotocountynews.com
Clothing taken in ‘grab-and-go’ shoplifting thefts worth $18,000
Police are looking for a pair of women accused in a pair of “grab and go” style thefts at Tanger Outlets in Southaven. According to police, two African-American women allegedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at the outlet mall, grabbed items and left the store in two separate thefts. The total value of the stolen goods is about $18,000, according to police.
Six armed men posing as police wanted for carjacking at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men posing as police officers carjacked a victim and stole their BMW at an East Memphis hotel Wednesday, Memphis Police said. Police are looking for six men who they say carjacked a person at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard around 2:30 in the afternoon. Police say […]
