Maine State

iBerkshires.com

Scialabba Leads Hoosac Valley to Comeback Win over Amherst

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Abby Scialabba scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 42-39, come-from-behind win over Amherst. Scialabba knocked down two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, when the Hurricanes erased a four-point deficit. Hanna Shea scored all six of...
CHESHIRE, MA

