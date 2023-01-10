Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Braintree scores pair of wins over Weymouth
The Braintree High hockey teams scored a pair of wins over Weymouth on Wednesday. The girls won 3-0 behind a pair of goals from Kelsie Littlewood and a shutout from Eva Surette. Fiona Holland scored a goal and added an assist. The boys won 3-2 in overtime to improve to...
iBerkshires.com
Scialabba Leads Hoosac Valley to Comeback Win over Amherst
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Abby Scialabba scored 13 points Tuesday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team to a 42-39, come-from-behind win over Amherst. Scialabba knocked down two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, when the Hurricanes erased a four-point deficit. Hanna Shea scored all six of...
Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2
William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2
2023 Spalding HoopHall Classic: Charlie Fantom leads Wilbraham & Monson boys basketball over Suffield Academy
SPRINGFIELD — Wilbraham & Monson Academy represented Western Massachusetts well at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Thursday night. The Titans jumped out to an early lead against Suffield Academy and never let up, winning 77-48.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham tops Brockton in boys, girls basketball
Bridgewater-Raynham won both basketball matchups against Brockton on Tuesday night. In boys action, the Trojans edged the Boxers at home, 52-50, behind a balanced offense led by Dylan Rodriguez, who scored 10 points. Noah Perry-Lewis and D.J. Overall each added 8 points for B-R (2-6 overall, 1-1 in the Southeast Conference). More:These stars...
