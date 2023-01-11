Read full article on original website
Pacific Whale Foundation seeking photos of flukes to help with research
The Pacific Whale Foundation is launching its Finders Free program in collaboration with its PacWhale Eco-Adventures. The Finders Free program encourages passengers to submit high-resolution photos of whale flukes, the underside of a humpback whale’s tail, for the chance to receive a complimentary future excursion. Researchers at the Pacific...
Maui Ocean Safety crews conduct multiple rescues as XL swell peaks
Ocean Safety crews on Maui used rescue watercraft to make multiple rescues Wednesday as an extra-large swell peaked along the north and west facing shores. While responding to a 911 call about swimmers being pulled into a riptide in high surf at 10 a.m. at Nāpili Bay, an Ocean Safety officer from DT Fleming Beach Park rescued two boogie boarders at Honolulu Bay in surf of 15-20 feet, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.
Deidre Tegarden, Christopher and Lynn Curtis to receive Nihon Bunka Awards
The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui announced this year’s prestigious Nihon Bunka Award recipients: Deidre Tegarden, Christopher Curtis and Lynn Shikatani Curtis. The awards are given to outstanding individuals for their excellence and lifetime dedication to the perpetuation of the Japanese arts and culture, and for their unselfish willingness to share their talents with the community to inspire future generations.
Maui youth polo all-stars to compete in national competition in California
A young team of Maui Polo Club all-stars will compete in an Interscholastic Western Girls Regional at the US Polo Association Tournament in Lakeside, Calif. The team features: Leah Melzer (14), Emily Cofflin (16), Indiana Dukes (17), Elise Hollingsworth (14), Chloe Fischer (13) and Campbell Bintliff (13). The six young...
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
Snorkeler rescued in Nāpili; 3 people aboard capsized Jet Ski at Kanahā brought to safety
County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell. In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was...
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years
Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
Maui County delays opening of new high school campus in Kihei
Kulanihakoi High School campus opening delayed
According to the DOE, a grade-separated pedestrian crossing needs to be built across Piilani Highway to access the campus.
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
Live firefighter training near Kahului Airport
The state Department of Transportation Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting crews are conducting Live Fire Training near the Kahului Airport today. Black smoke can be visible during the training, which continues through 12 p.m.
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage
