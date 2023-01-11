ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help

In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Pacific Whale Foundation seeking photos of flukes to help with research

The Pacific Whale Foundation is launching its Finders Free program in collaboration with its PacWhale Eco-Adventures. The Finders Free program encourages passengers to submit high-resolution photos of whale flukes, the underside of a humpback whale’s tail, for the chance to receive a complimentary future excursion. Researchers at the Pacific...
LAHAINA, HI
Maui Ocean Safety crews conduct multiple rescues as XL swell peaks

Ocean Safety crews on Maui used rescue watercraft to make multiple rescues Wednesday as an extra-large swell peaked along the north and west facing shores. While responding to a 911 call about swimmers being pulled into a riptide in high surf at 10 a.m. at Nāpili Bay, an Ocean Safety officer from DT Fleming Beach Park rescued two boogie boarders at Honolulu Bay in surf of 15-20 feet, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years

Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
KIHEI, HI
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
KAHULUI, HI

