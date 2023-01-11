Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
Kihei school missing legal requirement to open campus
A new high school on Maui is tentatively scheduled to open next week according to the Department of Education, but there are still some safety requirements that need to be addressed before it can happen.
mauinow.com
Pacific Whale Foundation seeking photos of flukes to help with research
The Pacific Whale Foundation is launching its Finders Free program in collaboration with its PacWhale Eco-Adventures. The Finders Free program encourages passengers to submit high-resolution photos of whale flukes, the underside of a humpback whale’s tail, for the chance to receive a complimentary future excursion. Researchers at the Pacific...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unmet key safety requirement delays opening of new $120M high school for South Maui
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new $120 million high school for South Maui will not open next week after all. The state Department of Education said it’s still working through the necessary steps to safely open Kulanihakoi High School in Kihei. The state Land Use Commission required the DOE to...
mauinow.com
Maui Ocean Safety crews conduct multiple rescues as XL swell peaks
Ocean Safety crews on Maui used rescue watercraft to make multiple rescues Wednesday as an extra-large swell peaked along the north and west facing shores. While responding to a 911 call about swimmers being pulled into a riptide in high surf at 10 a.m. at Nāpili Bay, an Ocean Safety officer from DT Fleming Beach Park rescued two boogie boarders at Honolulu Bay in surf of 15-20 feet, according to the County of Maui Fire Department.
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
mauinow.com
Snorkeler rescued in Nāpili; 3 people aboard capsized Jet Ski at Kanahā brought to safety
County of Maui ocean safety officers rescued a snorkeler caught in a rip current and three people aboard a capsized jet ski Thursday, during a second day of high surf from a north-northwest swell. In West Maui, an ocean safety officer aboard rescue watercraft from DT Fleming Beach Park was...
KITV.com
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years
Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family stuck at Kahului airport for hours due to FAA system outage
HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
