New Bavaria, OH

continentalenews.com

Denis Jacob Minch, 1936 – 2023

Denis Jacob Minch, age 86, of Findlay, peacefully passed away January 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. He was born March 8, 1936, in Continental, Ohio to George and Dessa (Zimmerman) Minch. On February 23, 1973, Denis was united in marriage to Marlene (Balister) Minch. Denis was a...
FINDLAY, OH
continentalenews.com

Martin “Rick” Lawhorn, 1959 – 2023

CLOVERDALE – Martin “Rick” Lawhorn, 63, of Cloverdale passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:06 a.m. at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1959, in Crestline, to James and Noma (Gilbert) Lawhorn. His father is deceased, and his mother survives in Cloverdale. He married Chris Dearth, who survives in Cloverdale.
CLOVERDALE, OH
continentalenews.com

Mary C. (Homier) Collier, 1935 – 2023

CONTINENTAL – Mary C. Collier, 87, of Continental, passed away at 9:35 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 13, 1935, in Lima to the late Cletus “Clete” and Florence (Nienberg) Homier. Mary is survived by five children: Jeanie Tegenkamp...
CONTINENTAL, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
TOLEDO, OH
continentalenews.com

January 2023 Continental Board of Education Meeting

The organizational meeting for the Continental School Board was held at 5:30 p.m. on January 10, 2023 in the. administrative office with the regular monthly meeting following. The meeting was called to order by the “president. pro-tem” Brian Donaldson, who opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Remains of Ohio fighter pilot shot down in WWII identified

LIMA, Ohio — Authorities have positively identified the remains of an Army Air Forces pilot from Ohio who died when his plane was shot down over Germany during World War II, the Defense Department announced Thursday. On May 29, 1944, 1st Lt. Carl Nesbitt was the pilot of a...
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana

MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
ZANESFIELD, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo boxer Jared Anderson eyeing bout in hometown

TOLEDO, Ohio — If Jared Anderson has it his way, he will be bringing a major boxing card to downtown Toledo this summer. Anderson, a Toledo native, is 13-0 with 13 knockouts in his professional career and has quickly become the talk of boxing in the heavyweight division. Before...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
peakofohio.com

Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33

Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH

