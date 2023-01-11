Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
continentalenews.com
Denis Jacob Minch, 1936 – 2023
Denis Jacob Minch, age 86, of Findlay, peacefully passed away January 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. He was born March 8, 1936, in Continental, Ohio to George and Dessa (Zimmerman) Minch. On February 23, 1973, Denis was united in marriage to Marlene (Balister) Minch. Denis was a...
continentalenews.com
Martin “Rick” Lawhorn, 1959 – 2023
CLOVERDALE – Martin “Rick” Lawhorn, 63, of Cloverdale passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:06 a.m. at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1959, in Crestline, to James and Noma (Gilbert) Lawhorn. His father is deceased, and his mother survives in Cloverdale. He married Chris Dearth, who survives in Cloverdale.
continentalenews.com
Mary C. (Homier) Collier, 1935 – 2023
CONTINENTAL – Mary C. Collier, 87, of Continental, passed away at 9:35 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born April 13, 1935, in Lima to the late Cletus “Clete” and Florence (Nienberg) Homier. Mary is survived by five children: Jeanie Tegenkamp...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo residents displeased with lot cleanup
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Oak Street have worked for months to clean up a torn-down lot in their neighborhood. The building burned down in September, and after a long wait, the lot was cleaned in January. However, neighboring residents are not happy with the work. “They could’ve done...
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
continentalenews.com
January 2023 Continental Board of Education Meeting
The organizational meeting for the Continental School Board was held at 5:30 p.m. on January 10, 2023 in the. administrative office with the regular monthly meeting following. The meeting was called to order by the “president. pro-tem” Brian Donaldson, who opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Remains of Ohio fighter pilot shot down in WWII identified
LIMA, Ohio — Authorities have positively identified the remains of an Army Air Forces pilot from Ohio who died when his plane was shot down over Germany during World War II, the Defense Department announced Thursday. On May 29, 1944, 1st Lt. Carl Nesbitt was the pilot of a...
WANE-TV
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Allen County, Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday...
Toledo boxer Jared Anderson eyeing bout in hometown
TOLEDO, Ohio — If Jared Anderson has it his way, he will be bringing a major boxing card to downtown Toledo this summer. Anderson, a Toledo native, is 13-0 with 13 knockouts in his professional career and has quickly become the talk of boxing in the heavyweight division. Before...
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
BP America announces work on solar farm near Toledo to provide electricity to Meta
GORHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio - BP America announced Tuesday morning that construction of a 134-megawatt solar farm in Fulton County west of Toledo has begun and that it will provide all the electricity it generates to Meta through what’s known as a power purchase agreement. The Arche solar project will...
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
peakofohio.com
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
WTOL-TV
BP: Fulton County solar facility to create jobs, offset carbon emissions
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — British oil and gas company BP announced on Tuesday that crews had begun the first day of construction on the Arche Solar project in Fulton County, a utility-scale energy facility that is expected to create several hundred new jobs and offset carbon emissions. Representatives...
Comments / 0