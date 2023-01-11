ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, OH

continentalenews.com

Eugene Wayne Hasselschwert, 1954 – 2023

Eugene Wayne Hasselschwert age 68, of New Bavaria, died Sunday night, January 8, 2023 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. His Legacy… Eugene was born April 12, 1954 in Delaware to Donald and Dorthy (Font) Hasselschwert. On April 19, 1975 he married Sandra Koenig. He retired in April of 2016 from Whirlpool working in Maintenance. He was a member of the Maumee Valley Sportsman’s Club, Ducks Unlimited and the coon club.
NEW BAVARIA, OH
continentalenews.com

Denis Jacob Minch, 1936 – 2023

Denis Jacob Minch, age 86, of Findlay, peacefully passed away January 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. He was born March 8, 1936, in Continental, Ohio to George and Dessa (Zimmerman) Minch. On February 23, 1973, Denis was united in marriage to Marlene (Balister) Minch. Denis was a...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
TOLEDO, OH
continentalenews.com

Marilyn A. Ricker, 1951 – 2023

FORT JENNINGS – Marilyn A. Ricker, 71, of Fort Jennings, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence in Spring Hill, Florida. She was the 4th of 16 children, born May 15, 1951 in Lima, to the late Cyril A. and Cecilia G. (Hohenbrink) Vorst Sr. On June 16, 1973, she married Dale E. Ricker, who survives in Fort Jennings.
FORT JENNINGS, OH
westbendnews.net

Speice’s Barbershop Open For Business!

Speice’s Barbershop held its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This is the newest barbershop in Paulding County owned by one of the youngest entrepreneurs Paulding County has seen. It is located right off the square in the old fire house building across the street from Fiesta Habaneros. Dad, Mike Speice, received the inaugural first haircut in the shop that morning.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33

Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
TOLEDO, OH
pv-magazine-usa.com

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
FULTON COUNTY, OH

