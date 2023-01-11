Speice’s Barbershop held its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This is the newest barbershop in Paulding County owned by one of the youngest entrepreneurs Paulding County has seen. It is located right off the square in the old fire house building across the street from Fiesta Habaneros. Dad, Mike Speice, received the inaugural first haircut in the shop that morning.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO