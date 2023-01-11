Read full article on original website
continentalenews.com
Eugene Wayne Hasselschwert, 1954 – 2023
Eugene Wayne Hasselschwert age 68, of New Bavaria, died Sunday night, January 8, 2023 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. His Legacy… Eugene was born April 12, 1954 in Delaware to Donald and Dorthy (Font) Hasselschwert. On April 19, 1975 he married Sandra Koenig. He retired in April of 2016 from Whirlpool working in Maintenance. He was a member of the Maumee Valley Sportsman’s Club, Ducks Unlimited and the coon club.
continentalenews.com
Denis Jacob Minch, 1936 – 2023
Denis Jacob Minch, age 86, of Findlay, peacefully passed away January 10, 2023 at Good Shepherd Home in Fostoria. He was born March 8, 1936, in Continental, Ohio to George and Dessa (Zimmerman) Minch. On February 23, 1973, Denis was united in marriage to Marlene (Balister) Minch. Denis was a...
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
continentalenews.com
Marilyn A. Ricker, 1951 – 2023
FORT JENNINGS – Marilyn A. Ricker, 71, of Fort Jennings, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her residence in Spring Hill, Florida. She was the 4th of 16 children, born May 15, 1951 in Lima, to the late Cyril A. and Cecilia G. (Hohenbrink) Vorst Sr. On June 16, 1973, she married Dale E. Ricker, who survives in Fort Jennings.
westbendnews.net
Speice’s Barbershop Open For Business!
Speice’s Barbershop held its ribbon cutting and grand opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This is the newest barbershop in Paulding County owned by one of the youngest entrepreneurs Paulding County has seen. It is located right off the square in the old fire house building across the street from Fiesta Habaneros. Dad, Mike Speice, received the inaugural first haircut in the shop that morning.
Remains of Lima man killed in World War II identified
Nesbitt was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force in May 1944.
Negotiators resolve afternoon incident in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A situation in central Toledo is resolved after police negotiators and first responders were called into action Thursday afternoon. A call for a safety check led officers to Fulton Street between Islington Street and Melrose Avenue, a representative for the Toledo Police Department said. First responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
Woman dies following Darke County crash involving semi-truck
On Jan. 9, the Darke County Sheriff's Office was notified through the Coroner's Office that Tena Black, 54, of Versailles, died at Everheart Hospice Patient Unit in Greenville. Tena was a passenger at the time of crash. The driver has since been released from the hospital.
WTOL-TV
Upper Sandusky man indicted on murder charges for Dollar Tree cashier
WYANDOT COUNTY, Ohio — An Upper Sandusky man charged with murdering a Dollar Tree cashier in the store with a machete on Jan. 1 has been indicted on six charges by a Wyandot County grand jury Wednesday. At an arraignment hearing Wednesday afternoon, Bethel Bekele, 27, pleaded not guilty...
I-75 southbound in Findlay reopens left shoulder after semi crash, two separate crashes close northbound
FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect recent developments in the incident. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews have opened the left shoulder on southbound I-75 near US 224 to allow for traffic to move through. Two separate crashes on I-75 northbound...
peakofohio.com
Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33
Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
Video shows man hiding in tree Wednesday after I-280 police pursuit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Editor's note: On Wednesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol posted video of the Aviation Unit locating the suspect. This story has been updated to reflect the new information. Authorities have taken a man into custody after a pursuit with authorities in Lake Township Wednesday morning. Lake Township...
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Transplant gives Crohn's patient new opportunities in life
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jim Bain enjoyed a cup of coffee with his wife of 48 years, Jackie, on a Monday afternoon. It's something simple, yet he doesn't take it for granted. "I'm pretty lucky," Bain said. Bain was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease as a teenager, back in the...
Police name missing 15-year-old found dead in north Toledo alley
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct an error. Green's family reported her missing on Thursday, Jan. 5, not Monday, Jan. 9. On Tuesday, Toledo police released the victim's name and provided further information regarding the circumstances of her death. This story has been updated to reflect the new information.
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
