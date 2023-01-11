Read full article on original website
Vogue
Ana De Armas’s Golden Globes Dress Was An Ode To Marilyn
As a nominee in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ana de Armas was one of the evening’s most-anticipated leading ladies. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has been one of the most-discussed performances of the year. For the star, getting acknowledged by the Globes for the role made for a special night – especially given the part’s challenges. “What was most special about being a part of Blonde was the opportunity to work on a character that allowed me to push myself to my limits, and that made me work harder than ever,” says de Armas. “It taught me to be patient with the process and trust the team around me. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, and it changed my life forever.”
Vogue
Michelle Yeoh On Her Meaningful, Award-Winning Globes Night
It was truly Michelle Yeoh’s night at the Golden Globes on Tuesday evening. The actor won the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once – one of the year’s buzziest films – and her powerful acceptance speech on-stage brought down the house. Yeoh spoke of her long fight to make it in Hollywood as a Malaysian actor, and dedicated her award to “all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with us.”
Vogue
How Anya Taylor-Joy Got Her Supermodel-Inspired Beauty Look For The 2023 Golden Globes
A fact: Anya Taylor-Joy exudes ethereal beauty. “She is the ultimate muse,” says make-up artist Georgie Eisdell, who joined stylist Ryan Hastings and hairstylist Gregory Russell to create Taylor-Joy’s look for the 2023 Golden Globes. “Her face is a dream to paint.” To play up the actor’s two-piece limoncello Dior dress, the team channelled iconic supermodels of decades past.
Vogue
Michelle Williams Looked To Gucci For Her Red-Carpet Return
Only a few months after welcoming her third child, Michelle Williams hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The actor was nominated for Best Actress for her acclaimed role in the Steven Spielberg-directed drama The Fablemans. For the special occasion, she wore a cream gown by Gucci that featured dramatic, oversized ruffles along the one-shoulder silhouette. The expertly tailored gown also included a cinched waist and a high-slit, making it a bold and enchanting statement piece of postpartum fashion.
Vogue
A Closer Look At Jenna Ortega’s Ethereal Golden Globes Gown
Jenna Ortega has been busy capturing our hearts as Wednesday Addams on her hit Netflix show Wednesday. So much so that the actor was nominated at the Golden Globes this week in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category. She may wear all-black attire and pigtails while in-character on her show, but for the ceremony’s red carpet, the star opted for a softer ensemble. “What drew me to this look the most is it felt like enough of a departure from a lot of the darker looks I’ve been wearing lately,” Ortega says.
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Vogue
Margot Marks A New Style Direction In Red Hot Valentino
While red has historically been a contentious shade, today, the vibrant colour can add a delightful pop to any ensemble. Red has the capacity to be powerful, playful and seductive, as shown by Margot Robbie, who was seen wearing not one, but two head-to-toe red looks on the same night.
Vogue
Miley Has A Mic Drop Moment In Vintage Yves Saint Laurent
Somewhere in the metaphorical vintage hall of fame, a second-life savant is affixing a plaque with Miley Cyrus’s name to the wall. Barely a fortnight after the Tennessee-born pop superstar welcomed in the new year sporting an ombré Versace spring/summer 2006 gown and a sparkling, one-shouldered dress from Bob Mackie’s autumn/winter 2002 collection, she’s back on our screens in gleaming, goddess-draped vintage Yves Saint Laurent.
Vogue
How Mirror Palais Became Hailey, Bella And Kylie’s Favourite Cult Brand
From Kylie Jenner announcing her second pregnancy wearing its Grand Finale gown to Hailey Bieber ringing in the festive season in one of its sheer dresses, New York-based cult label Mirror Palais – founded by Marcelo Gaia in 2019 – has become a go-to for the style set.
Kelsea Ballerini, 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spark romance rumors after flirty exchanges
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini and "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes sparked dating rumors after they were pictured cuddling up at the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Vogue
Misty Quigley Is Creepier Than Ever In The First Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer
More than a year after Taissa (Tawny Cypress) put the fear of God into us during her nighttime basement exploits, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) mistakenly dispatched her boyfriend Adam (Peter Gadiot), and Nat (Juliette Lewis) found herself abducted by Lottie’s followers, Yellowjackets is back, with Showtime releasing a first teaser on 13 January. Based on the minute-long clip – which features bone antlers, moonlit dances and carved symbols in the Canadian wilderness – the next instalment looks set to home in on the question that’s divided Reddit ever since that grizzly sacrificed itself for the team’s dinner. Did a supernatural force actually have a hand in what the Yellowjackets went through?
Vogue
See The 2023 SAG Award Nominations Here
On 11 January, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park joined The White Lotus’s Haley Lu Richardson to announce the nominees for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, slated to air on Sunday, 26 February. A fairly reliable bellwether in the lead-up to March’s Oscars, the SAG Awards invite members of the noted actors union “in good standing” to nominate their peers for outstanding creative achievement, often resulting in some of the most heartfelt awards-season moments of the year.
Vogue
J Lo Gives Rom-Com Dressing A Barbie Twist
Jennifer Lopez has a wealth of experience acting in romantic comedies, having appeared in movies including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. But when it comes to her looks, the star tends to opt for classic silhouettes with sultry accents. Her most recent outfit, though, appears to be straight out of a rom-com.
Vogue
A Look Back At Tatjana Patitz On The Runway
There’s been an enormous collective outpouring of emotion occasioned by the death of Tatjana Patitz. One of the original supermodels, she exuded a quiet and womanly force. As her agents at Iconic Focus have posted, “Her beautiful unique eyes told a thousand stories.” A trained actress, Patitz created many characters on the runway during her career, some of which are collected here.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Gucci’s Improvisation-Driven AW23 Men’s Show
For its first show without Alessandro Michele at the helm, Gucci turned to its archives for inspiration. Here, Anders Christian Madsen reports on the five biggest takeaways from the Italian brand’s AW23 menswear show.
Vogue
Erin O’Connor: Being Flattened By Post-Viral Fatigue Taught Me To Finally Love My Body
My name is Erin O’Connor, and I am fully intact (for the most part). Over the years, I’ve willingly offered myself up to every type of health and fitness fad, convinced that I was committing myself to a life of divinity and abs, only to swiftly slink off again into the background, vaguely disappointed in myself for leaping off the wagon in stubborn protest.
Vogue
Yes, Chef! The Bear Season 2 Will Arrive This Summer
Carmy, Sydney and co will remain in the kitchen for a second season of the critically acclaimed Disney+ drama, which will track The Original Beef of Chicagoland’s transformation into the former’s new restaurant, named The Bear. Who will be in the cast of The Bear season 2?. All...
Vogue
Dissecting Sienna Miller’s Dog-Walking Style
When Vogue ventured to Sienna Miller’s house for crepes and chats this summer, we found the British actor in her pyjamas. Stripy slacks seemed so quintessentially Sienna that it felt almost preposterous to have expected the star to serve tea in anything else. After changing into stonewashed jeans and a caramel vest, Miller went on to detail the jumper co-op she presides over with her daughter, Marlowe, and Alexa Chung, the other-half of Marlowe’s father, Tom Sturridge. “Marlowe comes home with Alexa’s jumpers that I steal. I’ve got one upstairs…” said Miller, painting a delicious picture of eclectic familial harmony – much like her own home growing up a stone’s throw away from Portobello Road in the ’90s.
