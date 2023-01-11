Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
'Your Honor' Season 1 Recap Ahead of Season 2
In Showtime's first season of Your Honor, we are introduced to Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), jogging the streets of New Orleans while training for a marathon. He is proven to be a man of honor, and we're informed that today is the anniversary of his wife's death. Michael's son Adam (Hunter Doohan) later visits the location of his mother's death to honor her, but his asthma is triggered when he is pestered by the members of this dangerous community run by the Desire gang. Across town, we're also introduced to Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), the head of an organized crime family and father of three. He and his wife Gina (Hope Davis) decide to gift their son Rocco (Benjamin Wadsworth) a motorcycle as an early birthday present. Meanwhile, Adam's asthma is going into panic mode as he flees the dangerous area believing he is followed by members of the Desire gang. In trying to reach his inhaler, Adam accidentally hits Rocco Baxter with his car, knocking him off his motorcycle. Adam desperately tries to apply CPR to the bloody teenager, calling 911 but finding himself unable to speak and instead opts to flee the scene.
'The Bad Batch': Commander Cody's Change of Heart Is a Mistake
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. In Season 2, Episode 3, The Bad Batch stepped away from the rest of Clone Force 99 to check in on estranged member Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker), who is still working for the Empire. Crosshair’s latest mission teamed him with Commander Cody (also Baker), a fan-favorite clone who has appeared in Star Wars films and the Clone Wars series The Bad Batch spun off from. But while seeing Cody again was a treat for fans, his new storyline undermines one of the Star Wars franchise’s most important plot points.
‘The Old Way’ Review: Nicolas Cage Leads a Familiar and Forgettable Western
It's tough to imagine an audience that would be satisfied with The Old Way, a new Western starring Nicolas Cage. One would presume that Cage-heads would be the film's primary target, but super fans of the oftentimes grandiose actor will likely find themselves disappointed by the actor's muted performance here. The same goes for anyone hoping Cage will unleash one of his brilliantly introspective performances that suddenly reminds everyone how fantastic an actor he can be when he gets the right material and really puts his mind to it. (See: 2021's worthwhile Pig.) We don't get either of those versions of Cage here. So removing him from the equation, what we're left with is an overly generic genre picture that seems confused about whether it wants to be a classic throwback to a Western revenge movie or a modern update of one.
