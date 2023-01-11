In Showtime's first season of Your Honor, we are introduced to Judge Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), jogging the streets of New Orleans while training for a marathon. He is proven to be a man of honor, and we're informed that today is the anniversary of his wife's death. Michael's son Adam (Hunter Doohan) later visits the location of his mother's death to honor her, but his asthma is triggered when he is pestered by the members of this dangerous community run by the Desire gang. Across town, we're also introduced to Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg), the head of an organized crime family and father of three. He and his wife Gina (Hope Davis) decide to gift their son Rocco (Benjamin Wadsworth) a motorcycle as an early birthday present. Meanwhile, Adam's asthma is going into panic mode as he flees the dangerous area believing he is followed by members of the Desire gang. In trying to reach his inhaler, Adam accidentally hits Rocco Baxter with his car, knocking him off his motorcycle. Adam desperately tries to apply CPR to the bloody teenager, calling 911 but finding himself unable to speak and instead opts to flee the scene.

