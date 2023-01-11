Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg Ties Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, More With Golden Globes Best Director Win
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg tied Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, Milos Forman and David Lean with the second-most best director wins. This year’s wins marks Spielberg’s third win for best director at the Globes, and he’s been nominated 14 times in the category, the most of any director. It also marks his first win for a competitive Globe, rather than an honorary one, in nearly a quarter-century.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Angela Bassett Wins Golden Globe Award for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Role
Angela Bassett has won a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Gloden Globe for her role of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is her second Golden Globe victory after winning the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It. Other nominees in the category this year included:
Jason Blum Predicts ‘RRR’ Will Win Best Picture: ‘Mark It Down, Please’
Jason Blum is predicting this year’s Best Picture winner. The Blumhouse founder and “M3GAN” mega-producer tweeted that S.S. Rajamouli’s historical epic “RRR” will take home the 2023 Oscar for Best Picture. “I’m going with ‘RRR’ winning best pic,” Blum tweeted. “You heard it here first. Mark it down, please. If I’m right, I am awarding myself my own Oscar.” Blum added, “It’s RRR time. Don’t miss it. And no I’m not involved in any way. Nor do I know anyone associated with the movie. Just see it.” “RRR” centers on real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr., known as NTR Jr) and Alluri...
Alejandro G. Iñárritu Pushes Back Against Streaming Detractors: “If You Watch A Fellini Or A Godard Movie On Your Computer, It’s Still A Great Movie”
Some big-name directors, like James Cameron, have been vocal recently about their antipathy for the streaming experience. But for others, like Alejandro González Iñárritu, the power of cinema still manifests on small screens, too. In Iñárritu’s mind, it’s about what someone watches, not where they watch it.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Christian Bale's new Netflix movie The Pale Blue Eye is being called everything from "silly" to "smart"
The movie is streaming on Netflix now
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
The 21 best (and worst) Eddie Murphy movies
Make no mistake, Eddie Murphy is a legend in several fields. His stand-up comedy showcased an energetic, ribald master of his craft that left audiences doubled over in laughter, while his breakthrough turn on Saturday Night Live inspired countless Black TV performers and launched several remarkable characters, from Mr. Robinson to Velvet Jones. And who can forget the sheer musical power of "Boogie in Your Butt?"
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
10 Best Movies Directed By Former Western Actors, Ranked According to IMDb
One of the oldest genres in film history, the Western is a story that has been told and retold for over 100 years. Peaking in popularity in the 1940s and 50s, through recent successes like The Power of the Dog and Nope, the Western film is making a comeback in Hollywood.
Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren Selling Their Los Angeles Home for $17 Million
Academy Award-winning Hollywood couple Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren are selling a longtime Los Angeles home for just under $17 million. The property has a main house and a guest house offering approximately 11,200 square feet combined with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, according to the listing posted Monday by Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty.
10 most anticipated movies of 2023
2022 is nearly over, which not only means that now is the best time to look back at the various films and TV shows that this year produced, but it’s also time for viewers to start looking ahead at what Hollywood is set to release next year. Fortunately, while there are still plenty of titles that have yet to be officially announced or dated, 2023 already promises to be another memorable year. In fact, from its handful of exciting franchise sequels to its equal number of prestige, auteur-made dramas, 2023’s release slate is shaping up to be refreshingly interesting and varied.
‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Featuring Rick and Michonne, Coming in 2024
AMC has announced that the The Walking Dead spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will debut in 2024. This spin-off will reunite their characters, Rick and Michonne, onscreen and provide closure to two of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead. The still untitled show, has been described as an “epic love story.” The project was first teased at Comic-Con International in San Diego last summer and was initially thought to be released this year. The series finale of The Walking Dead drew more than 2 million viewers, and while the Rick and Michonne project was originally developed as a series of films, AMC has seemingly changed those plans to potentially recapture the magic of the original series early on. Production on the untitled Rick and Michonne series will begin later this year.
Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Aftersun's Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel
The 2000 historical action drama won the Academy Award for Best Picture
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Matt Murdock Gets a New Funko
Spider-Man: No Way Home was a major release back in 2020, as it not only brought back one of Marvel’s most iconic characters to the silver screen but also acted as a gateway into the multiverse storyline of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Yet, the film managed to be so much more than that with some great performances from the MCU characters and those that made their grand return from past entries of the many iterations this franchise has seen.
Read Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Screenplay for a Dive Into the Roaring Hollywood Epic
Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle is back on the awards circuit with his ode to Old Hollywood, “Babylon.” The star-studded ensemble film charts the chaos, glory, and mayhem of the City of Angels during the transition between silent films and talkies. Set in the 1920s, “Babylon” immortalizes the A-listers of today by placing them in the context of yesterday’s golden era. Brad Pitt stars as world-weary aging film icon Jack Conrad, who crosses paths with rising starlet Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) as she does whatever it takes to reach stardom. The foray into fictionalized film history is told through the eyes...
3-for-3: Three Comic Book Arcs We’d Love to See Adapted in ‘Black Panther 3’
Though she says it will be a while before it hits the screen, Black Panther star Letitia Wright’s assertion that a third installment in the franchise is “already in the works” has us thinking about the future! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left a lot of paths to be explored in the future and some characters being introduced in other properties make for some interesting speculation about what stories Ryan Coogler may have in mind for Black Panther 3. Here are a few that we’d like to see on the big screen.
