AMC has announced that the The Walking Dead spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will debut in 2024. This spin-off will reunite their characters, Rick and Michonne, onscreen and provide closure to two of the most beloved characters in The Walking Dead. The still untitled show, has been described as an “epic love story.” The project was first teased at Comic-Con International in San Diego last summer and was initially thought to be released this year. The series finale of The Walking Dead drew more than 2 million viewers, and while the Rick and Michonne project was originally developed as a series of films, AMC has seemingly changed those plans to potentially recapture the magic of the original series early on. Production on the untitled Rick and Michonne series will begin later this year.

2 DAYS AGO