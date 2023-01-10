Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Casts Frasier’s College Pal and Recasts His Son
Frasier Crane won’t have brother Niles at his side when Frasier returns for new episodes on Paramount+ — David Hyde Pierce chose not to return for the sequel series — but in his stead comes a British college pal of Kelsey Grammer’s psychiatrist character. According to...
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
tvinsider.com
Daniel Dae Kim Returns in ‘New Amsterdam’ Series Finale First Look (PHOTOS)
TV Insider has learned exclusively that Daniel Dae Kim is returning for the New Amsterdam series finale, airing on January 17 on NBC — and we have a first look at him scrubbing back in with the photos above and below. Cassian returns to help with a harrowing procedure...
The Presleys React Strongly When Austin Butler Wins Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’
Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley were seen looking proud while Austin gave his acceptance speech.
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
tvinsider.com
‘The Last of Us’ Star Bella Ramsey Discusses Gender Fluidity in New Interview
Days before her biggest TV job yet hits our screens, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey opened up about her personal life for a new profile in The New York Times. In the interview, Ramsey revealed that she’s gender-fluid, adding that she was pleased her recent Critics Choice Award nomination (for her performance in the movie Catherine Called Birdy) came in the gender-inclusive category Best Young Actor/Actress.
The Rise And Fall Of The Career Of ‘Rat Pack’ Member Joey Bishop
Joey Bishop was regarded as one of the most iconic personalities in show business during his time. The late comedian began his career in stand-up with an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1950 alongside his elder brother, Maury. The legend went on to play in the biggest nightclubs, created his own network television comedy show, and hosted The Tonight Show more than 200 times.
tvinsider.com
Netflix Cancels Neil Patrick Harris Comedy ‘Uncoupled’ After One Season
Netflix and Uncoupled are, yes, uncoupled. The streaming service has canceled the Neil Patrick Harris rom-com after one season. In the series — from Sex and the City creator Darren Star and Modern Family scribe Jeffrey Richman — Harris played real estate agent Michael Lawson, suddenly single after getting dumped by his longtime boyfriend at the party Michael threw for him.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bear’: Jeremy Allen White & EP Tease Expanding Its World in Season 2
Hulu’s The Bear may seem more like a drama than a comedy — but that didn’t stop Jeremy Allen White from taking home the statue for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy for his role as tortured Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
tvinsider.com
See the Cast of ‘The Last of Us’ & Their Video Game Counterparts
Some of the biggest names in television are behind The Last of Us, HBO’s new post-apocalyptic drama series. Even with such talent, however, the TV show will have a hard act to follow when it premieres on January 15. It’s based on the 2013 video game of the same name, which sold more than three million copies in three weeks and earned a WGA Award, an Annie Award, and multiple SXSW Gaming Awards.
tvinsider.com
Final Act for Nazi Hunters and Rescuers in South America, Newsmags on Idaho Murders, War Over Soccer and Life on the Tennis Tour
Prime Video’s over-the-top Nazi-seeking Hunters thriller drops its second and final season. The Apple TV+ rescue thriller Echo 3 airs its season finale. Dateline NBC and ABC’s 20/20 each devote two hours to the Idaho student murders and the arrest of the alleged killer. A four-part docuseries details the attempt to create a breakaway Super League in European soccer. Netflix’s Break Point follows tennis pros on the world and Grand Slam tour.
tvinsider.com
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2
What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces Elijah Wood & Teases Winter in the Wilderness (VIDEO)
You know how good Yellowjackets was in its first season? It looks like the Showtime drama is going to be even better in its second. The first teaser has been released (after a flickering candle on the show’s social channels melted in real time for an hour until dawn broke), and not only does it offer a look at where Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is following her kidnapping at the end of Season 1 — “darkness, we brought it back with us,” she says of their time after the crash — but at life in the wilderness for the teens as they face winter as well.
tvinsider.com
‘The Bear,’ ‘Snowfall’ & More FX Stars Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)
The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is in full swing, and the stars of your favorite shows are dropping by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio. Among the various talent that have dropped in, stars from FX‘s The Bear, Justified: City Primeval, Snowfall, Dave,...
Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of Skilled Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer
PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary film, which will screen at Sundance at 3M's private VIP event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, who is a proud supporter of skilled trade workers Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host a private first screening of the documentary film Skilled. Ahead of 3M's VIP event later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers. "I'm honored to host our first screening of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother...
tvinsider.com
‘And Just Like That…’ John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw for Season 2 (PHOTOS)
And Just Like That… is getting an extra dose of Sex and the City nostalgia as longtime fan-favorite John Corbett returns in his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) on-again-off-again love from years past. Previously teased in August of 2022, Corbett’s return might not come...
Popculture
Two Syndicated Talk Shows Renewed
Fox Television Stations has renewed two daytime talk shows for their second seasons – The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The two shows both premiered in the fall of 2022, filling major voids left in the daytime space. According to a report by Deadline, both did well enough to earn another season.
tvinsider.com
Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures: Early Days With Elvis, Marriages, Music & Family (PHOTOS)
On Thursday, January 12, we lost music royalty when Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie grew up in the public eye, from the moment she was first photographed leaving the hospital in...
