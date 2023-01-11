Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Wore Another Amazing All-Red Outfit
Not once, but twice now, Margot Robbie is making a case for crimson as the color of the season. Robbie has entered her all-eyes-on-me era as she ramps up for the upcoming summer blockbuster Barbie and closes out her tour for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to rack up a few more ahead of award season. Yesterday, she arrived at a Q&A session for Babylon stunning (and verified that red really suits everyone) in a crimson oversized leather coat and matching leather trousers.
Margot Robbie's Flowing Red Dress Had a Surprise in the Back
The 2023 Golden Globes may have just wrapped, but Margot Robbie and her red carpet style aren't slowing down. Before she ramps up what's sure to be a major collection of looks for the upcoming Barbie movie, she's continuing her fashion tour de force for Babylon, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination and is sure to be a favorite for the awards shows dotting the horizon. Today, she landed in London to promote the film wearing a flowing, floor-sweeping dress by Valentino in its signature (pre-PP Pink, that is) crimson color.
Following Prince William’s Extramarital Affair Rumors, Kate Middleton Spotted Without Engagement Ring
Prince William and Kate Middleton tried to make a statement following Prince Harry’s memoir release by visiting Liverpool. In their first outing after the bombshell book to inaugurate the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the Prince and Princess of Wales gave out happy vibes. However, the quick tour became famous for all the wrong reasons. The absence of the £400,000 engagement ring from Middleton’s finger gave birth to a lot of controversies and speculations.
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Selena Gomez Marked Her Return to Instagram While Wearing an On-Trend Leather Jacket
After handing over her Instagram account to her team more than four years ago, Selena Gomez is officially logged back on as herself, announcing her return to the photo-sharing platform in the most stylish way possible. On Wednesday, the singer-slash-actress shared that she's back in control of her account while...
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
ICYMI, celebrities are fawning over boots right now. Hailey Bieber is going straight for the lug sole, while Shania Twain is rocking the sleek leather look. Not to mention, just about every other celebrity obsessing over platform styles. Luckily, we can jump aboard the boot craze with Nordstrom’s secret designer boot sale. Prices start at $30 and discounts are up to 68 percent off. Styles include knee-high finds, clog bottoms, platforms, and more. But I doubt these can’t-beat deals will last long; especially since top brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Schutz are included. So keep reading to discover your next favorite pair of boots — or risk them selling out.
Miss Universe Winner R’Bonney Gabriel Takes the Crown in Sparkles Ombre Dress & Platform Heels
Introducing Miss Universe 2023, Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. She took the crown tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, besting 83 delegates and her fellow beauty queens who made the final three round: Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel. She wore a sparkling blue-black ombre dress with cutouts around the bodice and sleeves. A fringe skirt and bejeweled shoulders added a sleek textual finish. Platform heels completed the look. The high-pressure final three round includes a question and answer, which leaves the judges with their last impression of the next Miss Universe. They answered the same question: “If you win...
Prince Harry Said There Were Even More Stories About William That He Didn't Include in His Memoir
You may have thought that the explosive truths and bombshell interviews surrounding the promotion of Prince Harry's book Spare would have come to a stop by now, but the duke gave another interview where he basically he said he cut his memoir in half and has even more stories — particularly about his brother Prince William — that he didn't include.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt
After months of sporting the fuzziest sweaters and coziest coats. Jennifer Lopez is officially over winter (much like the rest of us). Case in point? Just a day after ushering in all of the spring vibes by posting on Instagram in a bubblegum-pink mididress and matching trench coat, the multi-hyphenate was back again wearing white from head to toe — calf-length linen button-up and all.
TikTok Can’t Stop Raving About Tarte’s Buzzy Contour Wand — and I Can Confirm It’s Worth the Hype
When it comes to contouring, I’m always searching for a perfectly creamy shade that not only defines the hollows of my cheeks, but also adds just the right amount of warmth to my face for that snatched makeup look. Incorporating contour is crucial for my makeup routine, and the right contour stick can make all the difference. And right now, Tarte Cosmetics is making that difference with its new Sculpt Tape Contour Wand that the internet can’t get enough of.
Ashley Tisdale Revealed That She Has Alopecia
Ashley Tisdale is getting candid about the realities of living with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. In a video clip shared to both her personal account and her skincare line Frenshe’s Instagram on Wednesday, the former High School Musical star revealed that she’s been dealing with the condition since her early 20s.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Make Their Rom-Com Return in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer
Movie buffs jumped at the idea of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher co-starring for the first time in a Netflix rom-com, and, that movie, Your Place or Mine, finally dropped its first trailer on Thursday morning. Previewing the star's on-screen chemistry, Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who...
'White Lotus' Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Theo James Reunited for Some La Dolce Vita in New York City
After one iconic White Lotus friendship moment on Sunday (hello, Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge at the 2023 Golden Globes), Meghann Fahy and Theo James gifted us with another cast reunion when they stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night for a little la dolce vita, in the words of Cameron Sullivan himself.
Gwyneth Paltrow Said Having Children “Ruins” Relationships
Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the realities of parenting — and she’s not holding back. On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, The Goop Podcast, Paltrow sat down with pop star Katy Perry to talk about the strain having children can put on a partnership. “It's hard...
Rihanna Teased Her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show With a Dramatic Trailer
One month out from the most anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show in ages and Rihanna dropped a dramatic and cryptic first trailer for her performance on social media Friday and captioned, “🤫.”. The teaser opens with the singer stepping into the spotlight wearing a Black halter stirrup with...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Stepped Out in Color-Coordinated Outfits
Kate Middleton and Prince William were stylishly in sync on Thursday morning when the couple stepped out for their first official royal appearance since Prince Harry's bombshell book was published. Showing that they're on the same page — both literally and figuratively — the couple color-coordinated their looks while attending...
