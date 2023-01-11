ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Harper's Bazaar

Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore

Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
People

Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut

Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
HollywoodLife

Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo

Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
