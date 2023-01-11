Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2023 Golden Globes
Some of Hollywood's most famous couples attended the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, including Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, who are expecting twins.
ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
1 Thing About Austin Butler's Golden Globe Speech Had Fans All Shook Up
The "Elvis" star still seems to have something big in common with the King.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older
New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
We Still Haven't Recovered From This Skintight Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Dress Kendall Jenner Wore
Kendall Jenner knows always looks effortlessly cool—whether she’s wearing tights as pants or showing up at her ex’s concert in a plunging top. The supermodel also does red carpet glam like few others, and when we saw the jaw-dropping crystal-embellished gown she wore to host an event in Los Angeles, it quickly became one of her most iconic looks yet.
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Zendaya Thanks the Golden Globes After Best Actress Win: "So Sorry I Wasn't Able to Be There"
Zendaya is officially a Golden Globe winner! Even though she couldn't attend the Jan. 10 ceremony to pick up her best actress in drama trophy herself, she's still honored to have won. On Tuesday night, the "Euphoria" star shared a black and white photo of her character, Rue, on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut
Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
