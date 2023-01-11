The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey entered today looking for their first win in game one of a series since October. Their opponent this weekend is the #2 ranked Minnesota Gophers. Offense proved hard to come by all game for both teams and a 2-2 game at the end of regulation went to overtime and then a shootout, where Notre Dame came away with the win for two points in the Big Ten standings.

