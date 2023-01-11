ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

onefootdown.com

Quick Recap: Brey’s Boys Collapse on the Road, Fall 78-73 to Syracuse

Coming off its first ACC win of the season earlier this week, Notre Dame men’s basketball headed to New York for a chance at revenge against Syracuse. What looked like it would be a second straight win for the Irish (9-9, 1-6 ACC) and a potential steppingstone to a bounce-back run in the conference turned into a choke job. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) pulled off a 12-point comeback in the second half to sweep the regular season series.
SYRACUSE, NY
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Basketball Quick Preview: Irish VS Syracuse Orange

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team finally got its first ACC win of the season against Georgia Tech. The first loss of the ACC season came against Syracuse — so ND will be looking for a bit of visiting revenge on Saturday. Dane Goodwin has been playing really...
SYRACUSE, NY
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football VS Washington State, 2003

Now that the last of the college football games have been played, we start the long drought that is the off-season ... at least until spring games roll around. This week for my Throwback Thursday post, I’m going to look back at the 2003 season opening matchup between Notre Dame and Washington State. The following excerpt is from the January 29, 2004 Issue of the Scholastic 2003 Football Review.
SOUTH BEND, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Football: Grim transfer portal update for the Irish

The transfer portal is still smoking hot, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are dead cold at the moment. The latest hits come as ND is set to begin classes in a week. USC Trojans WR CJ Williams is transferring to the Wisconsin Badgers. Texas A&M DT Anthony Lucas is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Hockey Beats Minnesota in Shootout

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey entered today looking for their first win in game one of a series since October. Their opponent this weekend is the #2 ranked Minnesota Gophers. Offense proved hard to come by all game for both teams and a 2-2 game at the end of regulation went to overtime and then a shootout, where Notre Dame came away with the win for two points in the Big Ten standings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

