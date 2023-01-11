Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Sheer Corset Dress—We're Speechless
Salma Hayek is the latest of countless celebs fully embracing the ‘less is more’ trend—also known as the sheer trend. From Sofia Vergara to Aubrey Plaza, celebs have been stepping out in sheer looks that leave very little to the imagination. But when we saw the sheer corset dress Salma Hayek just wore on the red carpet—it was seriously next level.
The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022
Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips. The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch. For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the...
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
NEW YORK -- The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy grayish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions. A look at fashion from the 80th Golden Globes:. Heidi Klum, not long after her Halloween worm appearance, showed...
Celebs Showed So Much Skin In Mini Dresses This Year—Hello, Legs!
One thing is for sure: celebrities were big fans of mini dresses this year. Hemlines kept shrinking for stars like Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian to other stars like Taylor Swift and Kate Hudson. From casual little black mini dresses to shockingly short red carpet looks, see the best celebrity mini dress looks of 2022.
We Never Thought We’d See Risqué Cardigans Like This—But Celebs Wore The Trend So Well In 2022
Cardigans got a serious shake up in 2022, as the once cozy, oversized, grandparent-inspired coverup turned into one of the sexiest pieces in our closets. And naturally, our favorite A-list trend-setters presented some truly risqué and enviable versions over the past 12 months. Risqué Cardigans 2022. Take a...
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter
While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Jenna Dewan Blossoms in Floral Lace Prabal Gurung Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘The Talk’
Jenna Dewan appeared on an episode of “The Talk” which aired yesterday on CBS. Dressed in a floral Prabal Gurung and sandal heels, Dewan spoke briefly about the passing of her good friend Stephen Laurel aka “tWitch.” Dewan’s look consisted of a strappy white to gray and black gradient style with a dainty see-through woven floral overlay. The garment was a maxi style with a sweetheart neckline that was followed by a fitted bodice and flowing skirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski) The “Step Up” star further dressed up her ensemble with what appeared to be chunky...
Julia Garner Stuns In Ballerina Pink At The 2023 Golden Globes
The 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards is back to quench our thirst for red-carpet elegance, celebrity fanfare, and a few long-winded acceptance speeches. For the nominated actors, award season is a chance to make a statement outside of the characters they play on screen. While most attendees are nominated for a singular role, some take it to the next level and are nominated for multiple characters. Julia Garner is one of the stars nominated for multiple performances at this year’s awards, but dare we say that Julia Garner’s 2023 Golden Globes look deserves a third nomination? The actress wore a light...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Laverne Cox Channels Marilyn Monroe Inspiration in Vintage John Galliano Dress at Golden Globe Awards 2023
Laverne Cox arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, wearing a statement-making dress. In honor of this year’s ceremony, the actress walked the red carpet in a blue leaf-pattern embroidered dress with a train and draping Grecian-style bodice from John Galliano’s spring 2007 collection for his eponymous label. She coordinated the look with satin blue shoe. Cox accessorized by dripping in diamonds from Fred Leighton and Kwiat Jewels, including a diamond and platinum leaf brooch worn in her hair, diamond earrings, two diamond bracelets and two diamond rings from Leighton and...
Lily James Stunned on the 2023 Golden Globes Carpet in a Voluminous Red Cut-Out Gown
Lily James may have single-handedly fueled the ‘90s beauty resurgence with her turn as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy last year, but she just arrived at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards looking like a modern-day muse in a far cry from one of her character’s signature fitted looks.
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Selena Gomez Goes Big in Valentino Couture Dress With Exaggerated Ballon Sleeves for Golden Globe Awards 2023
Selena Gomez made a glamorous arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer looked to Valentino for her gown, arriving on the red carpet in a dress from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection. Gomez’s strapless gown featured a slit detail on her chest and a maxi-style fit, with a similar short slit on the skirt. Attached to her gown were billowy, oversize purple sleeves that led into a shawl-like floor-length adornment. She slipped into a pair of classic open-toed heels. For her award show look, Gomez worked with her longtime stylist Kate Young....
Priyanka Chopra Wore Big Hair and an Even Bigger Coat in London
Super mom and superstar Priyanka Chopra landed in London to promote her new partnership with Max Factor, but it was her all-beige outfit that made headlines. While paying a visit to the iconic Picadilly Circus, Chopra paired a statement-making coat with a ribbed knit dress and boots, all in the same rich camel shade. It was a perfect example of monochrome dressing, giving fellow celebrities (and fellow coat afficionados) some major competition.
Ellen Pompeo Models Stella McCartney in Classic Pumps for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Promo
The first look at season 19 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” saw stars of the medical drama clad dramatically in formal wear. For the promo photoshoot, Ellen Pompeo took to Stella McCartney. Surrounded by her fellow cast members, Pompeo posed in the white sleeveless Falabella chain top, which was tucked into a matt midi-length burgundy leather skirt in Garnet style. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey's Anatomy Official (@greysabc) On the accessories front, the 53-year-old fashionista took a minimalistic approach and styled a few statement rings on every other finger, a chunky silver chain necklace and shiny triangular diamond...
Ines de Ramon Rocks Crop Top & Jeans After Skipping Golden Globes With Brad Pitt
Ines de Ramon was out in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, looking effortlessly chic in a crop top and jeans. The 30-year-old girlfriend of Brad Pitt skipped the Golden Globes with her beau the night before but it didn’t seem to bother her as she looked stylish in her outfit.
Bresha Webb Looked Stunning In A Custom Bridal Shower Dress That Favored Her Mother’s Wedding Gown
Bresha Webb is fashionably gearing up for her wedding day by slaying her bridal shower.
A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready
My only exposure to or knowledge of hand models comes from the Seinfeld episode where George Costanza is discovered as a hand model thanks to his “smooth, creamy, delicate, yet masculine” hands, as Kramer says. I knew that hand models were among us, but only recently interacted with...
Lucy Hale Pops in Purple Leggings and Pastel On Running Sneakers in Los Angeles
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lucy Hale brought a pop of color to everyday dressing while in Los Angeles this week. During a Saturday coffee run, Hale was sportily outfitted in a set of orchid purple leggings. The “Hating Game” star’s set, paired with a coordinating dark top, was layered with thinly striped white socks for added comfort. Hale’s ensemble was finished with a black shearling pullover accented by a brown breast pocket and lining, as well as a ribbed beanie and gold-rimmed sunglasses. When it came...
