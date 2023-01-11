Read full article on original website
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deadspin
Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal
Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson makes major statement about Broncos future
It’s probably safe to say that the Denver Broncos didn’t envision a 5-12, last-place AFC West finish when they traded for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what transpired. The franchise recently fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, and will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Peyton later this month.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens agree to historic deal
Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on Tuesday for a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in total guaranteed money, first reported by Ian Rapoport. Smith has played tremendously for the Ravens since the Bears traded him just before the NFL trade deadline at the beginning of November.
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots
One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
chatsports.com
LB Roquan Smith signs 5-year deal with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith signed a five-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the contract was worth $45 million guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. The deal would make Smith the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history. ?????????? ???? ???? ?? ??????????
Bears, Texans, Cardinals lead finalized 2023 NFL Draft order
The Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals own the first three respective picks in the 2023 NFL Draft order, with the first 18 selections finalized after the final week of regular-season games.
Newcomerstown native's T-shirt efforts help raise funds for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
NEWCOMERSTOWN ‒ It was a moment that stopped the sports world. Darin Overholser of Cincy Shirts was at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, watching the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills in a key game. ...
NFL World Reacts To Chuck Pagano's Colts Declaration
The 2022 season wasn't a good one for the Indianapolis Colts. They ended up firing head coach Frank Reich about halfway through the year and also rotated between Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles at quarterback. It led to a 4-11-1 overall record as they're without a head coach and a ...
nickalive.net
Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 18
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Buffalo Bills kick returner and running back Nyheim Hines as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 18! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Hines is the first Nickelodeon NVP of 2023 following NFL Slimetime Week 17 being canceled in respect...
