OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deadspin

Baltimore Ravens disrespect Lamar Jackson with Roquan Smith deal

Whatever happens with Lamar Jackson’s contract, don’t blame it on him not having an agent, especially after Roquan Smith’s new deal. Lamar Jackson has been a Baltimore Raven for five seasons while Roquan Smith has been one for two months. The 2019 NFL MVP had every reason to be upset with the news that broke on Tuesday, but instead, he chose to be a supportive teammate.
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson makes major statement about Broncos future

It’s probably safe to say that the Denver Broncos didn’t envision a 5-12, last-place AFC West finish when they traded for then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. But that’s exactly what transpired. The franchise recently fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, interviewed Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh earlier this week, and will interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Peyton later this month.
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Roquan Smith, Ravens agree to historic deal

Roquan Smith and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on Tuesday for a five-year, $100 million deal with $60 million in total guaranteed money, first reported by Ian Rapoport. Smith has played tremendously for the Ravens since the Bears traded him just before the NFL trade deadline at the beginning of November.
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots

One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
chatsports.com

LB Roquan Smith signs 5-year deal with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith signed a five-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the contract was worth $45 million guaranteed and $60 million in total guarantees. The deal would make Smith the highest-paid linebacker in NFL history. ?????????? ???? ???? ?? ??????????
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chuck Pagano's Colts Declaration

The 2022 season wasn't a good one for the Indianapolis Colts.  They ended up firing head coach Frank Reich about halfway through the year and also rotated between Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles at quarterback. It led to a 4-11-1 overall record as they're without a head coach and a ...
nickalive.net

Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 18

Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Buffalo Bills kick returner and running back Nyheim Hines as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 18! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Hines is the first Nickelodeon NVP of 2023 following NFL Slimetime Week 17 being canceled in respect...
