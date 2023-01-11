Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Time, date, TV channel for NFL playoff game

Read full article on original website
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Yardbarker
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WKBW-TV
WATCH: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players speak ahead of matchup against Dolphins
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and several players spoke on Wednesday as the team prepares to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday. McDermott spoke before practice and the following players spoke after practice:
Dolphins Announce Starting Quarterback For Playoff Game vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly preparing to go to battle with their seventh-round pick once again for this weekend's Wild Card Round playoff game. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, "Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said they're planning for Skylar Thompson to start at QB on Sunday in Buffalo." Thompson ...
sportingalert.com
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills AFC Wild Card game?
NEW YORK —— The Miami Dolphins, the No. 7 seed, are gearing up for their first playoff game since 2016 against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll have to do so without Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. This AFC Wild Card Playoffs game will be live on CBS at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
TVGuide.com
NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Dolphins at Bills Live Without Cable on January 15
AFC East rivals meet on Super Wildcard Weekend when the Dolphins visit the Bills. Here's how to watch live. For the third time this season, the 9-8 Miami Dolphins will meet the 13-3 Buffalo Bills in a pivotal game on Super Wildcard Weekend. The two clubs will be meeting in the NFL playoffs for the fifth time with Buffalo leading the series 3-1. This will be their 119th meeting and the 'Fins lead the all-time series 62-55-1.
5 Potential Stadiums for Neutral AFC Title Game for Bills-Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are set and as was expected going into week 18, the neutral site AFC Championship game is on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs got the 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week, while the Buffalo Bills got the 2 seed and will play in Wild Card weekend.
Buffalo Bills Will Face Miami’s 3rd String Quarterback On Sunday
It looks like the Buffalo Bills will be facing the Miami Dolphin's 3rd string quarterback this Sunday in the NFL wildcard playoff game. The Bills clinched the #2 seed in the AFC playoff with a win over New England last Sunday and with that win, the Miami Dolphins were handed the #7 seed when they beat the New York Jets.
Bills vs. Patriots Ratings Success Sparked by Damar Hamlin Recovery, Hines' TDs
The Bills-Patriots regular-season finale was the most-watched game of the NFL's Week 18 slate.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills defender released from Buffalo hospital
Damar Hamlin has now been released from the Buffalo hospital where he was being treated after recently getting transferred there, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. Hamlin was moved from the Cincinnati hospital on Monday, where he spent the majority of his time after his collapse. Things just keep looking better and better for Hamlin. This great news comes nearly nine days after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.
Dolphins upset bid may rely on blitzing Josh Allen to cause chaos for Bills offense
ORCHARD PARK - Now that the Miami Dolphins won’t have Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback Sunday, thus lessening the threat their offense poses for the Buffalo Bills, they will likely have to play outstanding on defense if they hope to pull a wild-card upset. “Absolutely. It’s always been on us,”...
