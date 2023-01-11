Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Cavaliers fade in fourth quarter, lose to Timberwolves in road trip finale
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. ...
WPXI
WNBA announces All-Star game will return to Vegas, defending champion Aces will host
The 2023 WNBA All-Star game will be played in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena, the league announced on Thursday. The game will take place on Saturday, July 15 and make Vegas the center of the basketball world for a day as NBA Summer League will host a full slate of games as well.
WPXI
Spurs break NBA attendance record with 68,323 fans at the Alamodome
The San Antonio Spurs might be 13-29, but they've got the entire NBA beat in one area of the record book. With a crowd of 68,323 fans, the Spurs broke the NBA single-game attendance record on Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The increased attendance came thanks to a special game played at the team's former home at the Alamodome as part of a celebration of its 50th anniversary.
WPXI
Four players ejected in Kings-Rockets altercation: 'that's the fight we'll need for the playoffs'
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown made it clear from his introductory press conference that under his leadership, the team would have a new culture. After an altercation during the Kings' 139-114 win over the Houston Rockets led to four ejections, it's undeniable that a result of that culture shift is an overall fighting spirit for the league's high scoring "Beam Team."
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
WPXI
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Top targets heading into Week 14
We’ve reached the halfway point in the NBA regular season; time flies when you’re having fun, and sometimes it flies even if you’re not. One thing that’s seemingly always satisfying, whether you’re managing a playoff-caliber team or playing the role of late-season upset specialist, is making a savvy fantasy pickup via the free agency pool.
WPXI
If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta
If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky and Eeli Tovanen also scored for Seattle.
