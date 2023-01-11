Read full article on original website
Sportsnaut
No. 7 UCLA’s second-half charge dunks Colorado
Jaime Jaquez Jr. did it all with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals to help No.
No. 10 Texas claws back to down Texas Tech, 72-70
Marcus Carr scored 20 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 18 — including five free throws in the final 21 seconds
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
PIX11
A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Sportsnaut
Wazzu staves off Stanford at buzzer, 60-59
Andrej Jakimovski hit five 3-pointers, DJ Rodman added four and Washington State survived a wild finish to defeat visiting Stanford
Reserves power Timberwolves past Cavs
Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, dished seven assists and grabbed six rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench contributed 56 points
Goals by Zuccarello, Gaudreau help Wild top skidding Coyotes
Mats Zuccarello and Freddy Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild held off the reeling Arizona Coyotes 2-1
Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight
Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory
