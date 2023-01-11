ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

A look ahead to the Giants’ return to the playoffs

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider and Super Bowl champ David Tyree chats with The Moose about how the Giants can win their playoff game in Minnesota this weekend. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
