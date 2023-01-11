ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Ognacevic's 22 lead Lipscomb past Austin Peay 86-72

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Jacob Ognacevic's 22 points, the Lipscomb Bisons defeated the Austin Peay Governors 86-72 on Saturday night. The Bisons moved to 11-8 with the win and the Governors fell to 8-11.
NASHVILLE, TN
McKnight guides Western Kentucky to 70-59 victory over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dayvion McKnight scored 14 points as Western Kentucky beat Florida International 70-59. McKnight also had five rebounds for the Hilltoppers (11-6, 3-3 Conference USA). Jairus Hamilton scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Jordan Rawls recorded 11 points. Arturo Dean finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals to pace the Panthers (8-9, 2-4).
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wood, Moore score 21, Murray State downs UIC 81-64

MURRAY, Ky. — Led by Jacobi Wood's and Brian Moore Jr.'s 21 points, the Murray State Racers defeated the UIC Flames 81-64 on Saturday night. The Racers are now 10-8 on the season, while the Flames dropped to 9-10.
MURRAY, KY
Tennessee Tech defeats Tennessee State 71-63

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Tyrone Perry's 15 points, the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles defeated the Tennessee State Tigers 71-63 on Saturday night. The Golden Eagles improved to 8-11 with the win and the Tigers fell to 10-9.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Bell, Mintz help Syracuse rally, beat Notre Dame 78-73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC). Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1-of-2 free throws give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds. Hammond scored 18 points, Dane Goodwin added 15 with six assists and Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame.
SYRACUSE, NY

