SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC). Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1-of-2 free throws give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds. Hammond scored 18 points, Dane Goodwin added 15 with six assists and Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO