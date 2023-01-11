Read full article on original website
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Chargers at Jaguars
Information on today's game can be seen below. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Tony Dungy) LIVE UPDATES: Follow Charger Report publisher Nicholas Cothrel & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following...
Doc Rivers, Isaiah Joe Keep in Contact After Splitting
Isaiah Joe’s time with the Philadelphia 76ers was cut short. After landing in Philly as one of the team’s two second-round picks during the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe spent just two full seasons with the Sixers. By year three, he was on the chopping block during training camp and the preseason.
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Loss to Mavs
Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back from a 19-point second quarter disadvantage against the Dallas Mavericks to have a shot to straight-out win at the end of regulation. After Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball to LeBron James with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, King...
76ers vs. Jazz: Jaden Springer Re-Joins Sixers for Road Trip
Guessing Jaden Springer’s whereabouts throughout the week is difficult for Philadelphia 76ers fans. Since Springer is constantly on the move and splitting time between the NBA and the G League, there’s no telling which team Springer will suit up for when games happen. On Tuesday, Springer was with...
Jaylin Williams Going From Career-High to No Minutes Showcases Thunder Strategy
Jaylin Williams answered the call. The rookie center has been filling in at times off of the bench for Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who are both injured. A second rounder, he hasn’t blown away fans on the stat sheet, but he’s been able to fill a giant void in the Thunder lineup while he’s developing.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Josh Giddey’s Elevated Play has OKC Thunder in Winning Position
Over the last few months, the Oklahoma City Thunder have known what they’re getting from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. An influx of scoring, playmaking and scrappy defense, Gilgeous-Alexander has been sure to match or exceed whatever the opposition’s star player is doing. One of the bigger questions marks, was who would step up behind the fifth-year soon-to-be All-Star.
Hawks Beat Pacers 113-111 With Buzzer-Beater
Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.
A look back at the Jets’ season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle takes a look back at this season and ahead to next season. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
Lakers News: NBA Last Two-Minute Report Confirms Referees Missed Foul Call Against Dallas
Well, Los Angeles Lakers fans, if you think your Lakers may have been denied some potentially game-sealing charity stripe tries at some point during a chippy 119-115 double-overtime loss against the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA agrees with you. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that the NBA released its Last Two...
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
