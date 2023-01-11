Over the last few months, the Oklahoma City Thunder have known what they’re getting from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. An influx of scoring, playmaking and scrappy defense, Gilgeous-Alexander has been sure to match or exceed whatever the opposition’s star player is doing. One of the bigger questions marks, was who would step up behind the fifth-year soon-to-be All-Star.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO