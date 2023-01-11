2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police
DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.
The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.
Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page .
Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook.
"As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.
Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
