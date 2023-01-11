ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delran, NJ

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLysk_0kARzFlW00

2 men wanted for stealing bird from Delran store 00:23

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.

The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.

Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page .

Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook.

"As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.

Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman shot in leg while in rideshare car: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot while in a rideshare car Saturday near Center City, police say. The incident happened on the Vine Street Expressway just after midnight.Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot in the left thigh and was taken to a hospital by a private car. The woman is in stable condition and officials say she will be okay.A Lyft spokesperson released a statement Saturday night about the incident."The behavior described is terrifying. We are working to get in touch with the driver and rider to offer our support and stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigation."No arrests have been made, and officials haven't recovered any weapons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Stolen exotic baby parrot returned to Burlington County store

DELRAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –  An exotic baby parrot swiped from a Burlington County pet store is safe Thursday night and a suspect has been arrested.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Delran Township posted this new photo of the pineapple green-cheek conure.They say the bird is doing well and getting extra care.According to the store, another pet store recognized the suspect on surveillance video.They contacted police, who recovered the bird."Thankfully, Delran Police Department, the detective that we were working gave us a call and said they got the guy," store owner Zac Marcus said.Thirty-nine-year-old Manuel Roble of Penns Grove, Salem County,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police ID victim, suspect after body was found in freezer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified the victim and the suspect in a case that shook up a South Philadelphia neighborhood shortly before Christmas. On December 23, a body was found in a freezer at a South Philadelphia home. Police now say the victim was 54-year-old Thi Dinh. The suspect is his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh from the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.Thi Dinh's body was found in the basement of a home on that same block. At the time, police said a father and son were the only ones living in the home.Jack Dinh was arrested by the police for the homicide.He was denied bail and is in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility with a court appearance scheduled for next month, according to court documents.Word of what happened shook the neighborhood last month. A neighbor previously told CBS Philadelphia he was walking his dog early the morning of December 23 when he heard a horrifying cry for help."It was around 3:30, 4 in the morning, there was some screaming out in the street," the neighbor said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Suspect Vandalized Multiple Churches In South Jersey: Police

Police in Camden County arrested a 40-year-old man for vandalizing churches in two counties, authorities said. Peter A. Sirolli, 40, of Deptford, was charged with arson, criminal mischief, bias intimidation, desecration of a sacred object and other charges in three municipalities, police and the Camden County prosecutor said. Gloucester Township...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
wiproud.com

Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
OAKLYN, NJ
CBS Philly

66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators search landfill after Mont Co mom went missing

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation say the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill Thursday and Friday.The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.CBS Philadelphia was told several items were loaded onto trucks and taken to an undisclosed location.  "I really hope they find something that helps them out....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Woman beaten with brick in random Atlantic City Boardwalk attack

A 43-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after attacking a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City last week, authorities said. Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman shortly after 4 p.m. Friday near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy