ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Two suspects in Cedar Park killing get decades in prison, third gets life

Two men involved in the killing of an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force in Cedar Park back in 2019 will serve decades in prison for the crime. The Williamson County District Attorney says 23-year-old Darious Burdett-Hornsby and 24-year-old Cornelius Martin both plead guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Austin Burroughs.
CEDAR PARK, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin

Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Person injured after car crashes into ditch in S Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after their car crashed and rolled into a ditch in south Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm Grove Road and Williamson Road around 3:22 p.m. That's near Mustang Ridge.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later

AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One taken to the hospital after being shot in SE Austin early Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Austin early Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane at around 12:54 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the intersection of E. Oltorf Street and Burton Dr. around 2 a.m. ATCEMS says they took an adult who was struck by a car...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges

AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays CISD says more treatment, awareness needed in fighting fentanyl

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they had three suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings impacting students during their winter break, and potentially one more that led to death. A 14-year-old girl died last week and it's believed to be an accidental narcotics overdose, pending final medical reports.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy