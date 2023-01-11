Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
New Braunfels PD searching for man who assaulted ATM technician, stole money
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted an ATM technician and stole money earlier this month. The incident happened on Jan. 2 around 12 p.m. at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union, located...
CBS Austin
Family of woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman found dead in her car in South Austin Friday night is speaking out to CBS Austin. Police say Elizabeth Lopez, 22, was killed in an apparent road rage shooting along East Stassney Lane near South Congress Friday night. “She was an...
CBS Austin
Two suspects in Cedar Park killing get decades in prison, third gets life
Two men involved in the killing of an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force in Cedar Park back in 2019 will serve decades in prison for the crime. The Williamson County District Attorney says 23-year-old Darious Burdett-Hornsby and 24-year-old Cornelius Martin both plead guilty to the murder of 22-year-old Austin Burroughs.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian fatally injured in early morning hit-and-run in SE Austin
Police say a pedestrian was fatally injured early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 2000 block of East Oltorf Street, near the intersection with Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 2 a.m. Investigators...
CBS Austin
APD seeks info on vehicle from North Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police are asking for the public's help for any information on a vehicle from a hit-and-run in North Austin that fatally injured a pedestrian. The collision happened Saturday Dec. 31, in 100 block of East Rundberg Lane, just west of the intersection with Interstate 35. The Austin Police Department says...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
CBS Austin
Person injured after car crashes into ditch in S Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after their car crashed and rolled into a ditch in south Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm Grove Road and Williamson Road around 3:22 p.m. That's near Mustang Ridge.
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later
AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
CBS Austin
One taken to the hospital after being shot in SE Austin early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Southeast Austin early Tuesday morning. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and East Stassney Lane at around 12:54 a.m. Austin-Travis County EMS...
CBS Austin
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
CBS Austin
APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
CBS Austin
One person injured after being hit by car in southeast Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the intersection of E. Oltorf Street and Burton Dr. around 2 a.m. ATCEMS says they took an adult who was struck by a car...
CBS Austin
Grandmother, 4 grandchildren who disappeared two days ago have been found
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 58-year-old lady, along with her four grandchildren who disappeared Sunday afternoon. The family of five was last seen on January 8, at around 3:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of US Hwy 181 S. Deputies...
CBS Austin
Power restored to over 2,000 customers after 18-wheeler crashes into power poles
AUSTIN, Texas — Power has been restored to over 2,000 Austin Energy customers after an 18-wheeler collided with multiple power poles downtown. Just after 12 p.m., the Austin Energy outage map reported that 2,477 customers were affected. Around 1:30 p.m., that number was reduced to 300. ALSO | Universal...
CBS Austin
Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
Hays CISD says more treatment, awareness needed in fighting fentanyl
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they had three suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings impacting students during their winter break, and potentially one more that led to death. A 14-year-old girl died last week and it's believed to be an accidental narcotics overdose, pending final medical reports.
CBS Austin
Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
