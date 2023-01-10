ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
Fetus found in sewer at pump station in Nanuet

Rockland authorities say an 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer Monday in Nanuet. Investigators say a county worker was skimming a catch drain and at first thought the remains were a doll when they made the discovery at the Pascack pump station in Nanuet. Rockland Sewer District Executive...
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.

