FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
State: Probable cause to believe West Haverstraw board discriminated against NAACP director
Wilbur Aldridge claims the village board, including Mayor Robert D'Amelio, discriminated against him due to age, race and ethnicity.
New Rochelle readies affordable housing for artists
City officials say there will be 65 units, work spaces and art studios so artists can showcase their work.
New Rochelle school superintendent surprises community with abrupt resignation
Raymond says he has to go back to the Boston area full time to support his family.
'If you don't get help, you'll die.' Mother of 4 shares story of modern-day slavery in Westchester
Hilda Chabuka tells News 12 she was forced to work around the clock and was denied sleep, toiletries and even doctor visits.
City of Norwalk seeks to improve infrastructure to prevent flooding during storms
The city says they are preparing for more severe storms in the future due to climate change and want to get ahead by talking with residents about how they can mitigate the flooding, especially in South Norwalk.
Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital sets up GoFundMe for puppy with rare congenital disorder
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a furry friend that needs your help. Eight-week-old German Shepherd, Maverick, was surrendered to Peekskill Cortlandt Veterinary Hospital due to a rare congenital heart defect called "persistent right aortic arch." Office manager Jillian Santana says Maverick has a valve that is constricting...
Local human trafficking survivor reflects on her healing journey with help from Bridgeport nonprofit
On National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Wednesday, a local survivor opened up about her painful ordeal and explained how a Bridgeport nonprofit is helping her rebuild her life. Iris Jones, 27, is a sex trafficking survivor who says her path to recovery began with one single bold step in the...
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
Asbury Park to issue notice of default to development company for failure to maintain historic buildings
The City of Asbury Park issued an initial notice in September of 2021 for failure to maintain the convention hall.
4 people charged with conspiring to traffic over 50 firearms throughout Brooklyn
Police say shootings at the Brookline and Bayview Houses kicked off the investigation. In 2020, both housing complexes saw over 100 shots fired.
Mount Vernon mayor orders closure of city bridge following state’s structural report
Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard ordered for the immediate closure of a bridge on the city’s southeast side following a state inspection. The New York State Department of Transportation inspected the bridge at Fulton Avenue and Third Street and told the city it has six weeks to fix the four steel columns supporting the street.
27 horses, at least 1 family forced out of Old Westbury Equestrian Center following raid citing violations
The fire marshal's office called the building that housed 27 show horses a "fire trap" on Monday and gave the owners and trainers 24 hours to get their horses out of the facility, saying it is a fire hazard and not safe.
Fetus found in sewer at pump station in Nanuet
Rockland authorities say an 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer Monday in Nanuet. Investigators say a county worker was skimming a catch drain and at first thought the remains were a doll when they made the discovery at the Pascack pump station in Nanuet. Rockland Sewer District Executive...
City of Yonkers warns residents about upcoming alarm test
The alarm will go off on Friday around 10 a.m. at the Hillview Reservoir, near Empire City Casino.
Police: Man found dead in East New York apartment; deemed a homicide
The man, identified as 53-year-old James Hudley, of Brooklyn, had trauma to his head.
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer stops at Metuchen pub to promote his beer
Actor Kelsey Grammer stopped by a New Jersey pub on Tuesday to tout his new beer. Grammer spent much of his childhood in Woodbridge and lived in Middlesex County until he was 12 years old. He visited Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen to promote his Faith American Beer. It...
