Texas gang database facing potential reform
Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
KSAT 12
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
East Texas News
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate.
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. “I’m at peace,” Eizember said, strapped to a gurney with an intravenous line in his left arm. “My conscience is clear, completely. I love my children.” Once the lethal drugs began to flow, Eizember, who had a close-cropped beard, could be seen chatting with his spiritual adviser, the Rev. Jeffrey Hood, who was inside the execution chamber with him. He lifted his head at one point and mouthed the words, “I love you,” toward his daughter and attorneys who were among 17 people seated in the witness room.
Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming
(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
Texas bill would make illegal voting conviction a felony
A Republican state senator filed the proposed bill on the first day of the 2023 legislative session.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
roadrunner.travel
Texas: The Mysteries of Caddo Lake
Caddo Lake sits on the border between Texas and Louisiana, a maze of tight waterways, cypress trees, and abundant wildlife. It’s often called the only natural lake in Texas, but as with all Texas tales, that may or may not be accurate. Regardless, it’s a perfect spot for a weekend adventure. For full effect, pack your camping gear and turn your tires toward Karnack, TX, and make Caddo Lake State Park your base of operations.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot
Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
KSAT 12
Texas senators draw lots to determine how long their terms will be
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It was the luck of the draw for Texas senators on Wednesday as they drew lots to decide which half of them would get two-year terms and which would get four-year terms.
KPRC 2 Houston cancels one of its weekly morning newscasts
The NBC affiliate's 4:30 a.m. weekly newscast will be replaced with NBC's Early Today.
