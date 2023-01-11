Read full article on original website
Chicago anti-violence worker found in home with gun, suspected narcotics, and $50,000 cash, prosecutors say
Chicago — Chicago police who executed a search warrant in Humboldt Park allegedly found a man who works full time as a violence interrupter naked under a bed with $50,000 cash on the floor, suspected narcotics in the room, and a gun on the kitchen window sill, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
New details emerge as second man is charged with dumping guns during Near North Side SWAT incident
Chicago — New details emerged Thursday as a second man accused of being involved in a Chicago police SWAT incident at a Near North Side apartment building was held without bail on gun and stolen motor vehicle charges. Prosecutors say he and the previously charged man, Trevon Garland, were arrested together in an unrelated incident in October.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects arrested after UChicago students, faculty member robbed in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A faculty member and several students at the University of Chicago were robbed in separate incidents early Thursday on or near campus in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A university faculty member was getting out of their car around 12:55 a.m. off-campus at 5342 S. Greenwood Ave., when four people exited a white sedan and demanded their property, according to U of C officials.
Chicago Police Again Seeking Help to Solve 14-Year-Old’s Killing
Chicago police are once again seeking community assistance, one year after 14-year-old Javion Ivy was fatally shot on the Near West Side. The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday re-published a crime bulletin and video showing a person of interest who is being sought in connection with the teenager’s killing. Thursday marks one year since the fatal shooting.
Police investigate after 4 businesses burglarized on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars smashed up a strip mall on the city's Northwest Side overnight.Our non-stop news crew was there as police investigated the break-ins, in the 5300 Block of North Cumberland Avenue around 3:08 a.m.Police said they responded to a burglar alarm at the location where they found four businesses broken into and burglarized - Push Pup, China Kitchen, Skills Barbershop, and Cabana Lounge.No arrests were made.Area Five Detectives are investigating.
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with murdering his cousin
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing charges for killing his cousin who he lived with at a home in Wadsworth. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Quentin Harvell, 27, was arrested on Wednesday after a wellbeing check with called for his cousin Monica Green, 47. Another one...
Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured. Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor...
fox32chicago.com
Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
Alderman's Daughter Accidentally Shot in Gun Safety Class He Taught
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself. Curtis was conducting the class Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith Church, 2750 W. Columbus,...
fox32chicago.com
Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month. There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25. In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by...
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbers target people unloading their cars in Brainerd
CHICAGO - There have been four armed robberies within a few blocks of each other in Chicago's Brainerd neighborhood in the past two weeks. Police say two offenders approach the victims who are either on foot or unloading their cars and they demand their property at gunpoint. The incidents happened...
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen demand man's wallet in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Chicago's Loop. Police say a 27-year-old man was walking in the 400 block of South Clark Street around 5:44 a.m. when offenders with a handgun demanded his wallet. The victim handed it over and the offenders...
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
Man, 26, wounded in drive-by shooting in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 26-year-old was walking outside around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue when someone in a black van started shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the...
CPD warns of burglaries in South Austin where garage doors are pried open
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
