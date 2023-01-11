Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Romance Is in the Air for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw According to ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Insider
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett will lock lips as Carrie and Aidan at least once more, that is, if an 'And Just Like That...' insider is to be believed.
toofab.com
Geena Davis Gets Choked Up Detailing How Bill Murray Allegedly Berated Her on Film Set
"He got the opportunity to really put me in my place and really shame me." Geena Davis has now gone into more detail about how Bill Murray allegedly mistreated her on the set of the 1989 film "Quick Change," after first addressing it in her memoir "Dying of Politeness" last fall.
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
toofab.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Husband Nicolas Cage Reacts to Her Death
"I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin" Nicolas Cage has expressed his grief in the wake of his ex wife Lisa Marie Presley's death. The actor gave a statement that went wide to various media outlets, "This is devastating news. Lisa had...
