rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County deputy suspended over Facebook post
COVINGTON — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended pending an investigation into posts made to a Facebook page Wednesday. Community residents reacted angrily to the posts by Deputy Clay Stevens. He apparently made the posts in response to an alert to residents of the Rocky Plains Road/Lower River Road/Pickens Road areas of the county, warning them that three youths on bikes had been seen in the area “recording people’s houses.” Based on photographs shown with the post, which was shared via screen shots, the three youths are Black males. Stevens is white.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Traffic signals down at Almon Road, I-20 in Newton County
Motorists in the area of Almon Road and Interstate 20 should exercise caution after strong winds and rain brought down traffic signals at the intersection. According to video provided by Ken Malcom with the city of Covington, the two signals at the on ramp to eastbound I-20 were down over the roadway at about 4:45 p.m. as heavy storms and potential tornadoes moved through the area.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle stolen during sales transaction
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a vehicle that was stolen during a sales transaction. A Maverick X3 Turbo was stolen out of Conyers on Sunday, Jan. 8 after a seller agreed to allow the suspect to test drive the vehicle, which in turn was never paid for or returned, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 3 - Jan. 8, 2023:. • Natasha Lovell, 43, Renaissance Way, Conyers; willful obstruction of law enforcement.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DANTE JOEL HARRIS, deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 5th day of January, 2023 William A. Harris and Frances C. Harris Co-Administrators of the Estate of Dante Joel Harris c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 GA Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 908-91732 1/11 18 25 2/1/2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton Board of Education members sworn in for new terms
Newton County Board of Education members, Trey Bailey, Shakila Henderson-Baker, and Abigail Coggin were sworn in by Newton County Probate Judge Melanie Bell on Jan. 6 to begin their new terms of office. All three were re-elected without opposition in the November 2022 General Election. Trey Bailey will begin his...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
SEC East: Transfer Portal Updates
Georgia has been strong in the Transfer Portal thus far, and we encourage you to stick with us to catch all the breaking news surrounding Georgia as players make their decisions.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 4 - Jan. 11:. • Charles Bailey, 52, Huntmill Circle, Covington; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final AP Top 25 Released After Georgia Defeats TCU
Georgia captured their second consecutive national title on Monday night after defeating TCU 65–7 in the biggest blowout in college football title history. The Bulldogs also finished the 2022 season with another feat: the No. 1 spot in the final poll from the Associated Press’s Top 25.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Bulldogs now in pursuit of first three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-36
It wasn’t long after the Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football had ever seen with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game that coach Kirby Smart was asked about making history again. After Georgia (15-0) became one of...
