Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Detroit Red Wings zip past tired Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1
The Detroit Red Wings played more to the defensive style they needed as they took on a formidable opponent. After looking tired in their previous outing, the Wings played with the energy befitting a contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who made their second appearance of the season Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. They staved off pressure from the Leafs to win, 4-1, ending a nine-game losing streak against their Original Six rival.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues’ 4-3 OT Victory Over Flames – 1/10/23
The St. Louis Blues returned home to begin their seven-game homestand on Tuesday, kicking off with their game against the Calgary Flames. After defeating the Flames 5-2 earlier in the season, the two teams will play one another two times in three days. Despite being outshot 28-25 and recording a 42.05% Corsi For percentage, the home team managed to pull away with an overtime victory.
FOX Sports
Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night. Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and...
FOX Sports
Pesce scores twice, leads Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night to stop a four-game slide. Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Columbus Blue Jackets (12-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-15-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row. Detroit has an 18-15-7 record overall and an...
Senators extend Coyotes' losing streak to 7 games
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mark Kastelic spent the build-up to the game with family and friends. He signed a hockey stick for a kid during pregame warmups, something he rarely does. When the puck wasn’t in play, Kastelic found himself sneaking peeks into the crowd, even finding his mom in the corner. Kastelic’s first NHL game in his hometown was going to be memorable no matter what. He added the perfect topper to a perfect day by scoring the winning goal. Kastelic scored in the third period to give Ottawa a two-goal lead and the Senators held on to beat his hometown Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Thursday night.
NHL
Golden Knights Rally to Beat Panthers, 4-2
The Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) erased a 2-1 deficit in the third period to claim a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers (19-20-4) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nick Cousins was credited with the game's first goal at 2:02 of the opening period to get the Panthers going with a 1-0 lead. Early in the second period, Keegan Kolesar fed Nicolas Roy for the equalizer, but a goal from Sam Reinhart midway through the frame gave Florida a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Jack Eichel brought Vegas back to even midway through the third and William Carrier deflected home the go-ahead tally with 2:36 to go. An empty-net goal from William Karlsson sealed the 4-2 victory for the Golden Knights.
NHL Odds: Flames vs. Blues prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/12/2023
The Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues meet up for the second straight contest as it was the Flames that fell short to the Blues on Tuesday by a score of 4-3 in overtime. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Flames-Blues prediction and pick will be revealed.
Player to watch: Moritz Seider – The Key to Red Wings’ Victory Over Original Six Foe
The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand by taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle game of the homestand. This is the Wings’ third game against the Leafs this season, with Detroit losing both games, the first game was 4-2 Toronto in Detroit, and the second game was 4-1 Toronto in Toronto. The Red Wings are 0-6-0 against the Leafs over the last two seasons.
FOX Sports
Gaudreau, Steel lead Wild past Islanders 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the...
Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. The Blackhawks had...
Yardbarker
Maurice’s New Lines Yield Immediate Results in Panthers Latest Win
It was an offensive explosion reminiscent of last season’s juggernaut Florida Panthers. On the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers jumped out to a three-goal first-period lead. The Cats added two more and the team’s new-look forward lines propelled the Panthers to a massive 5-4 win in Denver.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win
Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
FOX Sports
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
NHL
Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators
MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
Comments / 0