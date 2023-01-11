The Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2) erased a 2-1 deficit in the third period to claim a 4-2 win against the Florida Panthers (19-20-4) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Nick Cousins was credited with the game's first goal at 2:02 of the opening period to get the Panthers going with a 1-0 lead. Early in the second period, Keegan Kolesar fed Nicolas Roy for the equalizer, but a goal from Sam Reinhart midway through the frame gave Florida a 2-1 lead heading into the third period. Jack Eichel brought Vegas back to even midway through the third and William Carrier deflected home the go-ahead tally with 2:36 to go. An empty-net goal from William Karlsson sealed the 4-2 victory for the Golden Knights.

