Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes. While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way.More from The Hollywood ReporterJennifer Coolidge Brings 'White Lotus' Creator to Tears in Moving Speech for Golden Globes Win'House of the Dragon' Goes Where 'Game of Thrones' Didn't With Golden Globe Drama Series WinGolden Globes: The Best-Dressed Stars and All the Fashion Details “I want to say...
toofab.com
Regina Hall Cracks Up Over Why Kevin Costner Wasn't at Golden Globes
The "Girls Trip" star trended on Twitter for laughing uncontrollably while trying to read the teleprompter and accept on Costner's behalf. Sometimes we all just need a laugh. On Tuesday's "80th Golden Globe Awards," Regina Hall managed to give everyone a big laugh by laughing uproariously herself. It was a...
Vogue
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’ Scores First Major Award With Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe Win
Kevin Costner, who stars as patriarch John Dutton, won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. He was up against Jeff Bridges for The Old Man, Diego Luna for Andor, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, and Adam Scott for Severance. Costner...
NME
Here’s where you can watch every Golden Globe-winning film
The Golden Globes 2023 took place last night (January 10), crowning a new raft of winners from the last 12 months of film and TV. The Banshee Of Inisherin was the big film winner of the night, taking home three awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Golden Globes Pianist: ‘I’m Still a Super Fan of Michelle Yeoh’
Almost four years after pianist Chloe Flower’s scene-stealing Grammy performance alongside Cardi B, she once again became a surprise breakout star during last night’s Golden Globes.“Now every time I do an awards show I’m just going to expect to go viral,” Flower joked Wednesday morning, while speaking to The Daily Beast about her unexpectedly dramatic night at the Globes.In case you missed it, Flower—who was chosen as the awards show’s in-house musician, charged with playing the piano live as the show came back from commercial break—became a trending topic on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. When several winners’ lengthy...
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
EW.com
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower: ‘I would never’ interrupt Michelle Yeoh
Golden Globes pianist Chloe Flower is coming clean about the music playing winners off during their speeches. After Michelle Yeoh won best actress in a motion picture comedy or musical for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” music started to play her off halfway through her speech. Yeoh, 60, turned toward where Flower was at the piano and said: “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? It’s that serious.” Since Flower was the in-house pianist for the night, many people on Twitter assumed she was the one who cut the winners’ speeches short. But she’s now setting the record straight,...
Angela Bassett or Jamie Lee Curtis could make SAG Awards history
Over the course of 27 years, a total of 16 individuals have each received solo and cast Screen Actors Guild Awards for a single film, with the most recent case having involved “CODA” supporting actor Troy Kotsur. This year, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) appear primed for a dual face-off in the Best Supporting Actress and Best Ensemble categories, and either could plausibly take both prizes. If one of the sexagenarians does become the 17th entrant on said list, she will be the oldest performer in the group by a...
How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are officially back on television. After a hiatus in 2022 due to protests about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perceived lack of diversity, the award show has undergone a massive restructuring before returning to television screens next week. The organization announced plans to shift from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity under the stewardship of Eldridge Industries, a firm run by HFPA interim CEO Todd L. Boehly. The organization also added more journalists of color to its ranks in an attempt to increase diversity among winners and nominees. All that change has ensured that, at least for the moment,...
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
