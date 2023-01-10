ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
It’s been a long, strange trip to breach four dams. Hopefully, more will follow | Opinion

Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
OREGON STATE
Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday...
IDAHO STATE
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023

An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
O'FALLON, MO
Family wanted: Kaylyn loves to sing, paint, complete puzzles and play with dogs

Singing, painting, completing puzzles, playing with dogs, spending time with family — those are a few of Kaylyn’s favorite things. Kaylyn, 15, loves to work on puzzles and cuddle dogs because those activities help to calm her. Painting allows her to express her creativity. And being with family, she said, “makes me feel loved.”

