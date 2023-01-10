Read full article on original website
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
It’s been a long, strange trip to breach four dams. Hopefully, more will follow | Opinion
Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
Fact check: Are those SCANA settlement checks SC residents have gotten lately real?
If you have received a SCANA/Dominion Energy settlement check in recent days, it is not a scam. According to the official website for the settlement, a second distribution of settlement checks were mailed on Dec. 30. Some residents took to social media in recent days, confused about why they had...
What’s the latest information on the University of Idaho killings? Here’s everything we know
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in custody for the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in Idaho court for the second time Thursday (Jan. 12). During the status hearing, the date for Kohberger’s preliminary hearing was set for June 26. Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house...
Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows
Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday...
Flood watch includes Fresno waterway as California braces for atmospheric river storm
A couple of major waterways in Fresno and the San Joaquin Valley were expected to reach flooding levels and rank high on the watch list this weekend, state officials said Friday. Both the San Joaquin River in the Fresno area and Bear Creek, which runs through Merced, are being monitored...
Missouri marijuana laws need a complete overhaul. Adam Mace’s case is one reason why | Opinion
This week, a Cass County judge could hear arguments about why a man incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offenses should be released from prison. We’re watching closely, as should every Missourian who voted for Amendment 3, the state constitutional amendment that legalized recreational cannabis use for those 21 and older.
Substitute teacher wins massive lottery drawing in North Carolina. ‘Too good to be true’
A substitute teacher received a call that was “too good to be true” when she learned she’d won a massive prize in a second-chance drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Diane Ingram, 66, said she didn’t even know the second-chance drawing had happened until she...
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
Three arrested, $160,000 worth of methamphetamine pills seized in SC traffic stop
A traffic stop on Interstate 95 turned up 32 bags of methamphetamine pills, several bags of marijuana and a tube of what appeared to be liquid PCP, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stopped a rental car being...
How much rain will we get? What to expect Saturday and this weekend in Fresno, the Valley
Storm Day 1: Heavy rains lead to flood advisory for Madera County; warning to drivers. San Joaquin River water swells along the Highway 41 bridge between Fresno and Madera counties as rain continues during an atmospheric river event on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The first of three storms started dumping...
Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023
An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
Family wanted: Kaylyn loves to sing, paint, complete puzzles and play with dogs
Singing, painting, completing puzzles, playing with dogs, spending time with family — those are a few of Kaylyn’s favorite things. Kaylyn, 15, loves to work on puzzles and cuddle dogs because those activities help to calm her. Painting allows her to express her creativity. And being with family, she said, “makes me feel loved.”
