Surprise, AZ

Surprise tailors social event for adaptive adults

Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
The Surprise Parks and Recreation Department presents an Adaptive Adult Social: Hot Cocoa Hangout from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Sierra Montana Recreation Center, 14861 N. Spring Lane.

This social event is designed for individuals ages 16 and up with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities. Participants will have an opportunity to meet others, share social experiences and enjoy a fun activity.

Hang out and enjoy hot cocoa, games and a movie with friends at Sierra Montana Recreation Center. As this event is designed for adult participants, the city wants this to be an evening of independence and socialization with current and new friends.

Parents are highly encouraged to drop off and return for pick up at the conclustion of the event.

Sign up on Surprise Rec at this link. For information, call 623-222-2600

PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise, AZ
