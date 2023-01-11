ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Daily

Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
KXII.com

School canceled in Ada Friday after threat

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - School has been canceled Friday in Ada after a threat was made toward the school district. In a message sent to parents, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said the district was informed around 1 a.m. by local law enforcement of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schoools.
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
kswo.com

Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
