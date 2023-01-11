Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Related
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
Oklahoma Daily
Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
KXII.com
School canceled in Ada Friday after threat
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - School has been canceled Friday in Ada after a threat was made toward the school district. In a message sent to parents, Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said the district was informed around 1 a.m. by local law enforcement of a threatening message directed toward Ada Schoools.
Youngest Member Of Oklahoma Legislature Representing South OKC
The youngest member of the legislature is gearing up for his first session. Arturo Alonso will represent House District 89 in southwest Oklahoma City at 23 years old. It’s important to note that more than 70 percent of this district is Hispanic and a lot of them speak Spanish, making accessibility and communication Alonso's top priority.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
Update: Search moves towards bodies of water for missing Cyril girl
The search for Athena, a missing Cyril girl continues as police officials confirm they are now moving towards bodies of water.
Oklahoma City officer injured at gun range
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after accidentally being injured at the gun range.
KOCO
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
Dozens of Popeyes workers frustrated at lack of pay
Dozens of Oklahoma City Popeyes chicken workers are expressing anger that they haven't been getting paid by the company, with some saying they haven't gotten a paycheck in a month.
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
kswo.com
Athena Brownfield caregiver arrested on child neglect charges
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The primary caregiver of a missing 4-year-old has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Alysia Adams, 31, was booked into the Caddo County Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to online jail records. OSBI says she is being charged with two counts of child neglect, one for each of the children under her care.
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
kswo.com
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
KOCO
Norman police search for graffiti vandal; house tagged with racial slur
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police are searching for a vandal on the loose, and it appears some of the graffiti left behind was racist. "Seems like somebody kind of just went on a vandalism rampage through Norman," said Capt. Eric Lehenbauer, with the Norman Police Department. A garage in...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
OKC preemie born 12.5 ounces turns one, survives first-of-its-kind surgery
We have an update on a baby we told you about in September 2022 - born at just 22 weeks gestation.
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
KOCO
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
Comments / 0