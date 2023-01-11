Three title matches set for WWE NXT Vengeance Day

The NXT, NXT North American, and NXT Women's title matches are set for February 4.

The NXT and NXT Women's Championship matches are set for the Vengeance Day event on Saturday, February 4.

As announced at the conclusion of Tuesday's NXT episode, Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship in a steel cage match against Grayson Waller at Vengeance Day.

Breakker defeated Waller by countout in a title match on Tuesday's NXT New Year's Evil episode, but a gimmicked middle rope breaking twice during the match played into the finish. As a result, NXT authority figure Shawn Michaels announced the cage match for Vengeance Day in a sit-down with Breakker and Waller at the end of the show.

Also announced for February 4, Roxanne Perez will defend the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction.

Dolin and Jayne were declared the winners of a number one contender's battle royal at New Year's Evil after both hit the floor simultaneously at the conclusion of the bout.

A third title match was announced on WWE's social media, establishing a North American title match between champion Wes Lee and challenger Dijak, who became number one contender on Tuesday's show.

The lineup for Vengeance Day so far:

WWE NXT Vengeance Day, Saturday, February 4, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock & WWE Network --