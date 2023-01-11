Read full article on original website
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Farmington Boys Get 2nd Close Win Over Fredericktown on J-98
(Farmington) One night after their girls prevailed in an MAAA matchup against Fredericktown the Farmington boys earned their second close win over the Blackcats this season, 63-59 on senior night in Black Knight Fieldhouse. In the first meeting, Farmington stormed to an 18 point lead, but needed a late three to prevail. This time the game went back and forth and no one led by more than seven.
Festus Beats Hillsboro in Overtime, 65-64
(FESTUS) In a game heard Friday night on AM 1400 KJFF and MyMoInfo.com, the Festus Tigers used two free throws late in overtime by sophomore Hunter Bates to get past the Hillsboro Hawks 65-64. The Hawks had two shots in the lane as time was running out but they couldn’t get the ball to go in and they couldn’t draw a foul. Festus has evened things with Hillsboro who beat them 61-58 on December 28th at the Park Hills Central Bob Sechrest Christmas Tournament. The two teams will face each other again February 3rd at Hillsboro.
Class 5 #8 Farmington Hosts Fredericktown To Open Up MAAA Play On KREI
(Farmington) Conference play opens up Thursday night when the 8th-ranked in Class Five Farmington Knightettes host the Fredericktown Lady Blackcats on AM-800 KREI. Farmington are 13-2 on the season and have already won two tournament championships in the St. Louis area, including a win over Class 6 #9 Battle at the Rockwood Summit Tournament during Christmas break. The Knightettes give up just 37 points-per-game while scoring 51 points-per-game.
JCAA Boys Wrestling Tournament Friday
(HILLSBORO) The Jefferson County Athletic Association boys wrestling tournament takes place Friday 3:30 p.m. at Hillsboro High School. The Girls tournament was held Tuesday and Hillsboro won the championship followed by Festus in second place, De Soto, St. Pius, Windsor and Herculaneum. Hawks head coach Matt Mitchell says he is...
North County Hall of Fame Night in Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) North County is holding it’s 2022-23 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony tonight in conjunction with their boys basketball game against Ste. Genevieve. (this summary is compiled by North County Athletic Director Jimmy Palmer) Bob Monks. Robert “Bob” Monks is a graduate of North County, Class of 1994...
Former College Softball Coach Daniel Nicolaisen Added to St. Louis Cardinals Coaching Staff
Daniel Nicolaisen, a former college softball coach, was added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ Major League coaching staff on Thursday. “Daniel Nicolaisen, who served as the team’s minor league assistant hitting coordinator in 2022, will be added to the Major League coaching staff as a third hitting coach,” the Cardinals organization said in a tweet.
Farmington’s Bone Running to MAC
(Farmington) It took awhile but Gracie Bone finally found the sport that suited her best. The Farmington senior recently signed to run for the Mineral Area College track and cross country team. She says it wasn’t that long ago that she decided to run for the first time…. Her...
Florissant boxer gets ‘Big Shot’ on ESPN
Shaw will be up against 16-1 hard hitter Efe Ajagba, with ring walks expected to happen around 11 p.m. CT.
State to match funds for James Hardie infrastructure
(Crystal City, Hillsboro) The preliminary work continues as Jefferson County prepares for James Hardie Manufacturing to build a plant on the Festus Airport Property. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says they received good news from the state to help with the cost to renovate the roadways near the proposed plant.
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday.
With ‘All Things New’ plan looming, St. Louis Catholics keep the faith
The Catholic community in the St. Louis region is at a crossroads. A sweeping plan from the archdiocese known as the All Things New initiative is considering how to consolidate parishes and even close schools. It is no small undertaking. The Archdiocese of St. Louis includes 178 parishes, and though...
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Hillsboro High School investigates student threat
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Police and school officials worked to investigate a threat from a Hillsboro High School student. The student accused in the threat “has been secured,” per Hillsboro School District officials. Police have not yet disclosed whether the student will face criminal charges. The Hillsboro School...
Allen Joseph Newell – Service – 01/17/23 at 1 p.m.
Allen Joseph Newell of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 55. The funeral service will be Tuesday afternoon at 1 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Cemetery in Silver Lake. Visitation for Allen Newell is Tuesday from...
Winning $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florissant
Two weeks into the new year, two people have now scored $1 million lottery prizes in St. Louis County.
MDC offers hunters new challenge with Introduction to Predator Hunting class Jan. 30
Body DEFIANCE, Mo. — Among the most challenging and elusive prey a hunter can pursue in nature are animals that are themselves hunters. The intelligence and cunning of these predators are next level when compared to much of the quarry hunters typically chase. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)...
Stanley Lee Roy – Service 1/13/23 1 p.m.
Stanley Roy of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 69. His visitation is Friday starting at 11 o’clock with a funeral service at 1 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne...
PCSD No. 32 will hold special meeting tonight
PERRYVILLE – The Perry County School District No. 32 will meet in a special session tonight at 6:30 p.m. ih the Old Senior High Building, Room 203. The board is scheduled to go into a closed meeting. The tentative agenda:
Bismarck Boil Order
DUE TO A BREAK IN A WATER MAIN THE CITY OF BISMARCK HAS ISSUED A BOIL WATER ORDER FOR THE SOUTHEAST PART OF TOWN INCLUDING. THE ORDER WILL ACTIVE UNTIL THREE CLEAR TESTS COME BACK FROM DNR.
National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
