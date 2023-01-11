This article will be updated as confirmed reports come in. Above photo is beloved Hazlet mom, Jackie Montanaro. HAZLET, NJ: Tragedy strikes in the Township of Hazlet, NJ. A house fire erupted after midnight Thursday night, (early Friday at approx. 12:30 a.m.), at 10 Brookside Avenue, Hazlet. According to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, two family members were entrapped, then extracted, and brought to the hospital. According to sources close to the family one of those victims, young mother Jackie Montanaro has tragically passed. The family's young daughter remains in the hospital, in critical condition. Don't miss breaking news stay up...

HAZLET, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO