UPDATE: Firefighters Injured, Two Hospitalized In Pompton Lakes House Explosion
UPDATE: Two Pompton Lakes firefighters were hospitalized and three others treated at the scene of an overnight explosion that leveled a local home.The two firefighters were treated at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston before being released, the department reported Saturday afternoon.T…
Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage
At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood. A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical...
Two Injured In SUV, Dump Truck Crash In Paramus (PHOTOS)
Two people were hospitalized with what responders said were minor injuries after an SUV and a small dump truck collided Saturday afternoon in Paramus. The Ford F350 from JH Construction collided with the Chevy Equinox crossover at the busy intersection of Forest and East Ridgewood avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
UPDATE: Sedan Crashes Off Route 17
A sedan flew over a guardrail on Route 17, sending its driver to the hospital.The 2013 BMW ended up in a wooded area just past a bus shelter on the southbound side near Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Lt. Troy Seifert said.Waldwick firefighters freed the 48…
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
wrnjradio.com
Driver charged with DWI after striking utility pole in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been charged with DWI among other offenses after allegedly hitting a utility pole Wednesday in Denville Township. On Jan. 11, police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole on East Main Street (Route 53) in...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report
A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes young mother's life, daughter critical
This article will be updated as confirmed reports come in. Above photo is beloved Hazlet mom, Jackie Montanaro. HAZLET, NJ: Tragedy strikes in the Township of Hazlet, NJ. A house fire erupted after midnight Thursday night, (early Friday at approx. 12:30 a.m.), at 10 Brookside Avenue, Hazlet. According to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, two family members were entrapped, then extracted, and brought to the hospital. According to sources close to the family one of those victims, young mother Jackie Montanaro has tragically passed. The family's young daughter remains in the hospital, in critical condition. Don't miss breaking news stay up...
NJ convicted car thief accused of stealing $200K Mercedes-Maybach, entering owner’s home
A 20-year-old Newark man already convicted of stealing a car has been hit with a list of charges after prosecutors said he burglarized a Morris Township home and stole a luxury vehicle worth about $200,000. Tysean Ware was arrested on Thursday, after several days of run-ins with police in North...
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
News 12
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
HS Shelters As Knife-Wielding Suspect Is Caught In Central Jersey
UPDATED: A knife-wielding suspect was arrested after an incident outside Sayreville War Memorial High School, authorities said.The suspect is pictured.At 2:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Sayreville police responded to the outside of the high school for a report of a student assaulted. The report ind…
Tips Sought In Fatal Barbershop Shooting On Jersey Shore
Authorities seek the public's help with information about a fatal shooting at a Monmouth County barbershop in 2019.It was the second murder in less than a year at the same location in Neptune Township, authorities said.The joint investigation between the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and …
Man Admits Stabbing Victim In Back At Jersey Shore ShopRite
A 35-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to stabbing another man in the back at a ShopRite parking lot, authorities said. Michael Stallworth of Seaside Heights pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Monday, Jan. 9, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On July 26, 2021, at...
New Drive-Through Restaurant Replacing Toms River Perkins
TOMS RIVER – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will take up residence in the closed Perkins on Route 37, the property owner said. “It’s a nice building, it’s a pretty building, and I think they’ll do very well there,” said Ron Rosetto, founder and president of the Rosetto Realty Group.
Questions swirl about Roselle mayor's use of municipal car after documents reveal $5K worth of E-ZPass violations
News 12 has received documents showing Roselle Mayor Shaw racked up nearly $5,000 worth of E-ZPass violations.
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
YAHOO!
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel
MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
