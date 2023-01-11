ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Daily Voice

Horrific Head-On Crash In Ridgewood Leaves Twisted Wreckage

At least two occupants were hospitalized with serious injuries after a horrific head-on crash late Friday in Ridgewood. A Chevy Silverado and Toyota Highlander collided at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Fairmount Road around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 13. The injured were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Injured In SUV, Dump Truck Crash In Paramus (PHOTOS)

Two people were hospitalized with what responders said were minor injuries after an SUV and a small dump truck collided Saturday afternoon in Paramus. The Ford F350 from JH Construction collided with the Chevy Equinox crossover at the busy intersection of Forest and East Ridgewood avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 14.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Sedan Crashes Off Route 17

A sedan flew over a guardrail on Route 17, sending its driver to the hospital.The 2013 BMW ended up in a wooded area just past a bus shelter on the southbound side near Sheridan Avenue in Waldwick shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Lt. Troy Seifert said.Waldwick firefighters freed the 48…
WALDWICK, NJ
therealdeal.com

New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run

A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Bayonne Bridge Jumper's Body Recovered: Report

A dead body was pulled from the Kill Van Kull early Friday, Jan. 13 after the individual jumped off of the Bayonne Bridge, Hudson County View reports. Port Authority officials said that the New York Police Department's Habor Patrol recovered the body at about 9:40 a.m., and confirmed that the victim had jumped, the outlet wrote.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fatal Fire in Hazlet, takes young mother's life, daughter critical

  This article will be updated as confirmed reports come in. Above photo is beloved Hazlet mom, Jackie Montanaro.  HAZLET, NJ: Tragedy strikes in the Township of Hazlet, NJ. A house fire erupted after midnight Thursday night, (early Friday at approx. 12:30 a.m.), at 10 Brookside Avenue, Hazlet. According to reports, when first responders arrived on the scene, two family members were entrapped, then extracted, and brought to the hospital. According to sources close to the family one of those victims, young mother Jackie Montanaro has tragically passed. The family's young daughter remains in the hospital, in critical condition. Don't miss breaking news stay up...
HAZLET, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street

A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
ELIZABETH, NJ
News 12

Sayreville police release video of school assault incident

Sayreville police released video to News 12 of an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
YAHOO!

How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ

