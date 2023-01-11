ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

CA Lottery

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: California’s volatile tax system strikes again

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy