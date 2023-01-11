Zoom is too Difficult to Communicate with Residents

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ - The Bernardsville Town Council held it first regular meeting of the year and its members are pining for residents to come back. Up for discussion was the continuation of the use of Zoom as a means of discourse with the public. The general consensus was to discontinue Zoom for resident’s Q and A.

“We like having people here,” said Councilperson Diane Greenfield. “It’s difficult to have the meeting over Zoom and I think we should continue to livestream but I would like for people to come in person to comment and engage.”

The council currently offers their meetings to residents in person, via Zoom and livestreams the meetings on YouTube. The content of the meeting is available the next day. Many people are zoomed out using the technology and councilmembers are no different.

Council member Al Ribeiro said it’s not about transparency, as many options are offered for residents to stay informed. “It can be very difficult to hear- not just residents - but for professionals who make presentations,” he said. He went on to say that town issues and discussions happens over multiple meetings so there is ample opportunity for residents to have input.

Mayor Canose concurred saying that it was rare to make a decision at a single meeting. “Most items are discussed and a public hearing is held and we’d like to see people,” she said. “Sometimes we are just speaking to a blank screen because people are not on video.” Meeting agendas are posted online on the borough’s website so residents will know when a topic of interest is being discussed and plan to attend the meeting.

Council member Jay Amblelang asked if residents could still send in correspondence before the meeting or ask a question of the council for residents who are unable to be present. The answer was both yes and no. Residents can write in letters to the council to be read into the record but questions were not allowed. Councilperson Christine Zamarra asked for special dispensation for those who are not physically able to attend the meeting, which everyone agreed would be appropriate.

Mayor Canose said that a resolution would be put on for the Council’s next meeting on January 23.







